Bats Spread Joy, Smiles in Visit to Norton Children's Hospital

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Recently, the Bats paid a special visit to Norton Children's Hospital. Catcher Michael Trautwein joined pitchers Stevie Branche, Spencer Stockton, and Evan Kravetz for the trip. During their visit, the players spent time on each floor, talking with and getting to know the patients and their families.

For all four of the players, it was a no-brainer to jump at the opportunity of visiting Norton Children's. They were excited by the chance to connect with the local community and help create a unique experience that would lift the kids' spirits.

"It's one of those things you can't say no to," said Kravetz. "Not because you feel like you have to but because it's such a good thing to be able to do. When you walk in, you can tell that the kids get really excited about it. They really look up to you."

"If you can make someone's day brighter, especially in some of the positions that those kids are in, it feels good to make someone smile or make them a little bit happier," said Trautwein.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Louisville Bats for visiting Norton Children's Hospital," said Diane Scardino, chief administrative officer, Norton Children's Hospital. "The players were amazing, and their positive attitudes created smiles and laughter. We appreciate them taking the time to make lasting memories for our kids and families."

One of the most popular topics of conversation was sports. The players recall meeting a family of staunch Bats fans, who have enjoyed many games at Louisville Slugger Field over the years. They also spoke with other patients who were Cincinnati Reds fans, saying that some kids could name player after player that they had seen play for the Bats here in Louisville.

"It wasn't about the Bats or the Reds," Stockton said. "It was just, you're a baseball fan. We're baseball fans, obviously. We connected beyond baseball. At the end of the day, it's not all about baseball. Those kids have it much, much more difficult than I have it now or had it growing up. The goal is just to shed some light in their day in way that we can."

Although baseball was a common thread that bonded the players and patients, these conversations went far beyond just baseball.

"The first kid we saw, his name was Dawson, and he was a huge sports fan," remembered Kravetz. "Right off the bat, he told us he had a bunch of Bengals stuff in his room. We were just kind of talking with him for 30 minutes about sports, and it felt like such an easy, fun thing. The time really flew and it was a fun conversation."

Ultimately, the players' goal was not just to connect with the local community but to get to know the kids as individual people, not as patients. The experience offered a change of pace for the patients, who often undergo rigorous treatment programs in addition to facing the other, everyday challenges of battling their ailments.

"The kids were really excited to see us, and [they were] asking questions and having fun," Trautwein said. "It's a really cool experience to see people going through hardship and having positive outlooks and attitudes and smiling and laughing. It's a blessing to be able to see the impact that you can make."

This experience also reminded the players of experiences they had when growing up that impacted and inspired them. Their visit highlighted the importance of the stage that professional athletes hold and the positive influence they can have on the next generation.

"It's an opportunity to give back," explained Stockton. "I remember when I was a kid and got to meet a couple of players. They came to my elementary school, and I remember being starstruck. Someone did it for me, and I think it's only right that you keep passing the torch in that regard. Hopefully that's something they don't forget."

"[I remember] when I was a kid coming up and starting to fall in love with baseball, the role models that I had and the people that gave back to my community," Trautwein added. "It's a culture that this sport has of paying it forward for the next generation of baseball players and humans."

The idea of paying it forward was mentioned by all four players as a reason behind why they decided to take advantage of this opportunity to spend time in the local Louisville community.

"That's why the game is popular," noted Kravetz. "Sports were always the pillars in communities, and that's something that shouldn't be lost. Sports are becoming so global, but you really have to go back to your roots and make that connection with the community."

"We're all intertwined as a community with sports and the fans," said Trautwein. "People love watching baseball and they love sports. I think it's a way for people to connect, so when fans get to meet players or hand around and see what it's like with that behind the scenes, it's a cool experience for them and for the players as well. We get to see other people in different walks of life and their adversity, and it's humbling. It makes you grateful for where you're at and what you have going for you."

In fact, having the opportunity to spend time with the patients at Norton Children's had a significant impact on the players. It re-framed professional sports and emphasized the importance of practicing gratitude in daily life. The players spoke at-length about the inspiration they found in the positive attitude, unfailing optimism, and strength of the children and their families.

"It puts everything into perspective," said Branche. "[Illness] can affect anyone at any age. At the end of the day [baseball] is a game. I'm blessed to be able to play it, but it's still a game. It puts life and other peoples' lives into perspective. The biggest thing was just the perspective it gave me to not take things too seriously all the time."

Ultimately, the players' visit to Norton Children's gave them an opportunity to connect with the local community in a meaningful way and bring smiles to the faces of kids who really needed it. The partnership between Norton Healthcare and the Louisville Bats has provided numerous valuable experiences for patients and will continue to do so in the future.

