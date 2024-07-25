Burdi Scheduled to Rehab with SWB

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Nick Burdi will commence a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Burdi joins the team prior to their game this evening against Worcester, set to begin at 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field.

The right-hander was placed on the Injured List on May 24 with right hip inflammation, marking the second time the injury has sidelined him this season. Burdi made one rehab appearance for the RailRiders on May 7, working one inning with three strikeouts before he returned to the Yankees active roster on May 10. The 31-year-old appeared in five games for New York in May, allowing two runs on three hits over 3.1 innings.

The Yankees transferred Burdi to the 60-Day Injured List on June 23.

New York signed Burdi as a Minor League Free Agent on January 12 and selected him for the Opening Day roster. Over two stints on the active roster this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 12 games.

