Bullpen Squanders Early Lead in WooSox 7-2 Loss to RailRiders

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA -- Despite Grant Gambrell's six shutout innings, the Worcester Red Sox (11-13)/(46-53) lost 7-2 on Thursday night to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-13)/(54-44) in game four of their seven-game series at PNC Field.

After hitting the go-ahead home run in game two of the WooSox and RailRiders doubleheader on Wednesday, Bobby Dalbec belted his second long ball of the series in his first plate appearance on Thursday to give Worcester a 1-0 lead in the second inning. It was his 13th of the season and sixth in 14 games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.

In the next half inning, the RailRiders loaded the bases after WooSox starter Grant Gambrell allowed consecutive one-out singles and walked a batter. However, the 26-year-old proceeded to retire the next two batters to end the inning and maintain Worcester's one-run lead.

Gambrell went on to retire the final 12 RailRiders he faced--limiting hard contact in the process. Out of 10 batted balls in play, the average exit velocity was 78.1 mph and only two balls were hit over 90 mph. Through six shutout innings, Gambrel threw 81 pitches (53 strikes) and allowed just four baserunners. The Clovis, California native's final line was 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K.

While Gambrell kept the opposition at bay, the WooSox offense was held dormant by Scranton/Wilkes/Barre starter Will Warren. After Dalbec's home run in the second inning, the right-hander retired 13 straight Worcester batters--with eight coming via the strikeout. A bloop single off the bat of Enmanuel Valdez broke Warren's streak with two outs in the sixth, but the RailRiders starter induced a groundout to end the inning. As the game moved into the seventh, the WooSox were looking for some insurance.

Making his first rehab appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Nick Burdi relieved Warren on the mound to begin the seventh. With one out, Niko Kavadas drew a free pass and advanced to second when Dalbec struck out on a wild pitch. Eddy Alvarez followed by lining a 2-0 fastball into center, scoring Kavadas and bringing home the WooSox second run of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders responded in a big way.

Alex Speas entered for Gambrell to start the inning, but walked four of five batters and did not record an out. Brian Van Belle was next out of the 'pen for the WooSox, hoping to work around a bases loaded jam with the game now tied at two. Jorbit Vivas welcomed the right-hander with a two-run single and Agustin Ramirez followed with an RBI single of his own. A groundout and wild pitch brought home two more for the RailRiders, who all of a sudden took a 7-2 lead into the eighth.

Worcester threatened to score in the following inning, putting two in scoring position with two outs, but Yerry De Los Santos set Mickey Gasper down on strikes to escape the jam. In the ninth, the WooSox went down quietly as the RailRiders took game four of the seven-game series, 7-2. For Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Victor González (W, 2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen while Speas (L, 0-1) was handed the defeat.

The WooSox and RailRiders will continue their seven-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at PNC Field in Moosic, Pennsylvania. Zach Penrod (0-0, 3.38) will return to the mound for Worcester, making his first start since June 6 against Tanner Tully (1-6, 6.85) for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - WOR 2, SWB 7

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.