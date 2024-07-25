Scott Kingery Homers Twice as 'Pigs Surge Late to Top Red Wings
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-47, 16-8) plated six in the eighth inning and then one more in the ninth for good measure to turn a late 4-4 tie into an 11-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings (52-45, 14-10) on Thursday morning at Innovative Field.
Buddy Kennedy started the scoring with a solo homer in the first, his eighth of the season for the 'Pigs. Stone Garrett matched Kennedy with a solo shot for the Red Wings, his third, to tie the game in the second.
Rodolfo Castro started the fourth with a solo bomb of his own, his second, to put the 'Pigs back ahead, 2-1.
In the fifth, Cal Stevenson singled to begin the inning and then came around to score on a Kody Clemens triple. Darick Hall then singled to drive home Clemens, making it 4-1 IronPigs.
Rochester plated two in the sixth to pull within one thanks to a Joey Meneses RBI double and Jack Dunn RBI single. The Red Wings tied the game on a Brady House sacrifice fly in the seventh, but Andrew Bellatti came in from the bullpen and stranded the bases loaded to preserve the tie game
David Dahl singled with one out in the eighth before Kingery blasted his first homer of the game to put the 'Pigs in front for good. Jim Haley then singled, stole second, and scored on a Cody Roberts single. Stevenson followed with a walk and Kennedy singled to load the bases for Hall, who cleared them with a triple.
Kingery smashed a solo homer in the ninth, his team-leading 19th, bringing the final score to 11-4.
Bellatti (3-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs thanks to his heroics out of the bullpen. Bellatti worked 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and striking out two.
Orlando Ribalta (2-1) suffered the loss for Rochester as he allowed five runs in an inning of work on four hits and a walk, striking out one.
The IronPigs and Red Wings square off again on Friday, July 26th, at 6:45 p.m. at Innovative Field. The 'Pigs are slated to hand the ball to Nick Nelson (2-3, 7.98) while the Red Wings go with Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.16).
