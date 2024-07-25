Jacksonville and Norfolk Postponed Thursday

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Thursday's afternoon contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to pending inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m. on Friday.

Friday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests, with game two scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.