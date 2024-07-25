Memphis Offense Explodes Early, Bullpen Hangs on Late in Win Over Columbus
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 6-5 win over the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Thursday night at Columbus.
In the third inning, Memphis smacked three solo home runs in the span of four batters. Right fielder Jordan Walker started the home run parade with his fifth of the season. One batter later, catcher Ivan Herrera smoked his third home run of the season with the Redbirds. After the first out of the inning, first baseman Luken Baker blasted his league-leading 27th home run to push the Memphis lead to 5-0.
Walker finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. All but one batter in the Redbirds lineup recorded a base hit in the win. Center fielder Victor Scott II, left fielder Matt Koperniak and designated hitter Gavin Collins each smacked two hits. Collins added an RB I.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed four runs on four hits, walked five and struck out four in 3.2 innings pitched. Reliever Jacob Bosiokovic (4-3) tossed two scoreless, hitless innings and struck out one. Ryan Loutos (S, 10) struck out two and stranded the tying run aboard in the ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
