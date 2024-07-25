Two Big Innings Power IronPigs over Red Wings

A night after the Rochester Red Wings walked off in a thriller, Lehigh Valley scored eight runs across the third and fourth inning, and beat Rochester 10-2. RHP Kyle Luckham made his Triple-A debut to start on the mound, and RHP Luis Reyes and Amos Willingham each turned in strong outings without allowing an earned run across a combined 4.1 innings. Offensively, 1B Carter Kieboom launched his fifth home run of the season, and DH Travis Blankenhorn picked up his 20th double of the season.

After a scoreless first and second inning, the IronPigs struck first in the third. SS Scott Kingery opened the frame with a single to center field. CF Cal Stevenson proceeded to reach on a fielding error that put runners on first and second. Kingery came around to score on a double off the bat of 2B Kody Clemens, which also moved Stevenson to third. Back-to-back walks by C Rafael Marchán and 1B Darick Hall pushed Stevenson into score and gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead with the bases still loaded. Directly after, 3B Buddy Kennedy delivered a sacrifice fly to bring Clemens across the plate, giving the IronPigs a three run advantage.

In the top of the fourth, LF Símon Muzziotti led off with a ground ball single. Kingery then connected for his second hit on the day with a double to center field, which put runners on first and third. RF Matt Kroon then reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Muzziotti to come around and score to push their lead to four. Stevenson promptly singled on a line drive to center field, and Kingery came around to score Lehigh Valley's fifth run of the game. The scoring didn't stop there and Clemens flew out to advance runners into scoring position. Hall singled to right field, which scored both Kroon and Stevenson. This was followed by back-to-back singles from Kennedy and DH David Dahl. Muzziotti drew an RBI walk that scored Hall and extended the lead to 8-0.

In the home half of the fourth, Travis Blankenhorn roped a double into the right field corner. RF Alex Call then hit a double of his own, scoring Blankenhorn and cutting into Lehigh Valley's lead to 8-1.

Stevenson beat out an infield single to start the fifth. The California native then stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Clemons then lifted a ball just shy of the warning track in center field for a sacrifice fly that scored Stevenson and extended their lead to nine.

Carter Kieboom laced a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning, to make the score 8-2. This was Kiebooms fifth home run of the year and third in the month of July. The first-round draft pick's home run traveled 402 feet, his longest of the season.

In the top of the ninth, back-to-back singles from Marchán and Hall put a runner-in-scoring position with Kennedy coming up to the plate. The New Jersey native doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Marchán, IronPigs lead 10-2.

Rochester needed a big ninth inning to overcome the eight-run deficit. Despite an early Kieboom walk, Lehigh Valley got three quick outs and won 10-2.

Right-hander Kyle Luckham made his first Triple-A start Thursday night for the Red Wings. The Arizona State product turned in 3.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. LHP Tim Cate chased Luckham out of the bullpen and turned in 1.0 inning with two earned runs on four hits and a walk. Right-hander Luis Reyes delivered 3.0 innings without earning a run while allowing four hits. The Red Wings looked to RHP Amos Willingham next out of the bullpen. Willingham pitched 1.2 innings with two hits, a walk, and a strikeout. RHP Ty Tice got the last out of the game for Rochester, pitching 0.1 innings, allowing two hits, and striking out one.

On Thursday night, the Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 1B Carter Kieboom. The 2016 draft pick finished 2-for-3 with a home run on Wednesday night. The homer traveled 402 feet and came off the bat at 103.5 MPH, his farthest home run since August 29, 2023, at Toronto, with Washington. He is now reaching base at a .375 clip, best on the team.

Rochester looks to regain the series lead in game three of the series Thursday afternoon. RHP Jackson Rutledge is slated to make the start for the Red Wings against IronPigs LHP David Parkinson. The first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.

