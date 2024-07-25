Knights Fall to Sounds on Thursday, 6-5
July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Nashville Sounds by a score of 6-5 on Thursday night in game three of the six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The loss was Charlotte's second in as many days, despite tallying more hits in the game.
Offensively, designated hitter Oscar Colás continued his hot hitting and went 1-for-2 with two runs scored two walks and one stolen base. Shortstop Colson Montgomery, the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Additionally, Wilmer Difo, Carlos Pérez and Rafael Ortega all chipped in with two hits apiece in the loss.
RHP Nick Nastrini (1-8, 5.49) started the game for the Knights and was charged with the loss after he allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out four on the night.
The Knights took an early lead after scoring three runs in the top of the second inning, but the Sounds battled right back for a run in the bottom of the second and four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nashville first baseman Wes Clarke led the way for the Sounds with two hits and a game-high four RBI.
On the mound, Nashville starter Chad Patrick (9-1, 3.05) earned the win with five solid innings. He allowed three runs (all in the second inning) over his five frames for the victory, his ninth of the season.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Friday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Friday.
