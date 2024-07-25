Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.25

July 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

FINAL: LHV 11, ROC 4

WP: Andrew Bellatti (3-1, 5.17)

LP: Orlando Ribalta (2-1, 4.87)

SV:

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

Temperature: 72°F

Time of Game: 2:56

Attendance: 7,187

HOME RUNS:

LHV - Buddy Kennedy (11) solo off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 1st (Count: 2-2) to left field

ROC - Stone Garrett (3) solo off LHP David Parkinson in the 2nd (Count: 2-2) to left field

LHV - Rodolfo Castro (2) solo off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 4th (Count: 2-1) to right field

LHV - Scott Kingery (19) solo off RHP Ty Tice in the 9th (count: 2-2) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.31): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 2 HR, 89/52 (P/S), left down 4-1

LHP David Parkinson (2-4, 5.48): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HR, 80/46 (P/S), left up 4-2

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 1-for-1

LHV - 2-for-2

RED WINGS NOTES:

TAKES A LOT OF STONE(S): LF STONE GARRETT lined a home run into the visitor's bullpen for his 650th career Minor League hit this afternoon, and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...in the month of July, the Texas native's .625 slugging percentage and 1.038 OPS both rank second among all Red Wing hitters, three home runs are tied for second, and a .325 batting average (13-for-40) is fourth-best...

His third home run of the season left the bat at 107.4 mph, the eighth hardest home run by a Red Wing this season.

TRAVY PATTY: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to five games this afternoon, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two walks...since his streak began on 7/20, the power-hitting lefty leads all Rochester bats with a .429 (9-for-21) batting average, an .810 slugging percentage, a 1.288 OPS, nine hits, and five doubles...

This was Blankenhorn's fifth straight game with an extra-base hit, tied for the longest active streak in the International League.

MAJOR (SA)LAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR turned in his ninth straight consecutive scoreless outing Thursday afternoon with 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, while striking out two and walking one...since his scoreless appearance streak started on 6/21, leads all Rochester relievers with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/10.0 IP), the lowest WHIP with a .082, and has allowed the second fewest hits (6), and his 17 strikeouts are tied for the second-most (min 5.0 IP)...

Salazar lowered his ERA to a staff best (min 10.0 IP) 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP).

DILLY DILLY!: CF DYLAN CREWS roped two doubles this afternoon, the first came off the bat at 110.5 mph, and the second at 107.4, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk...this is the second time he has notched two hits with an exit velocity of at least 105 (7/6)...the second overall pick in last year's MLB Draft has a recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, with a .289 (13-for-45) batting average, three doubles, and two home runs since 7/5.

IRONPIGS NOTES:

BIRTHDAY BOY: 1B DARICK HALL's four-RBI performance on his birthday led the Lehigh Valley offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a double...against Rochester dating back to the beginning of 2022 (40 games), the Arizona native is hitting .297 (49-for-165) with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and a .970 OPS.

HOME RUN KING(ERY): SS SCOTT KINGERY crushed 18th and 19th home runs of the season this afternoon, finishing 2-for-5, with three RBI and two runs scored...this is the University of Arizona product's fifth multi-home run game this season, the most in the International League.

