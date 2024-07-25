Bisons Win Third Straight with 6-4 Win Against Syracuse

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons triumphed over the Syracuse Mets 6-4 with the help of a four-run fourth inning on Thursday evening at Sahlen Field.

Rafael Lantigua and Miguel Hiraldo helped lead the way offensively for Buffalo, accounting for five of the team's 10 hits in the victory.

The Mets gained the early advantage in the top of the first inning. With runners on first and third, a Pablo Reyes double brought Rylan Thomas across the plate from third. Reyes's RBI double put the Mets up 1-0 over the Bisons.

The Bisons responded in the bottom of the second inning as Gabriel Cancel and Luis De Los Santos walked to begin the inning, then Brian Serven singled. The base hit by Serven allowed Gabriel Cancel to score, tying the ball game at 1-1. Then, Hiraldo singled on a sharp line drive to left field. This scored De Los Santos and allowed the Bisons to gain their first lead of the ball game, 2-1.

The Bisons added four runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. First, Lantigua hit an RBI single to score Cam Eden. This gave Buffalo a two-run cushion extending the score to 3-1. Then, Riley Tirotta walked after a failed challenge by Syracuse. This brought home Max McDowell as the walk occurred with bases loaded. As a result, the Bisons took a 3-run, 4-1 lead over the Mets.

Despite Max Kranick replacing Joey Lucchesi following Tirotta's at-bat, Damiano Palmegiani hit a line drive single to left field, bringing home Hiraldo and Lantigua. Palmegiani's effort paid off as he was rewarded with RBIs 41 and 42 on the play. As a result, the Bisons pushed their lead to 6-1 over Syracuse.

In the top of the fifth, the Mets cut into the Bisons lead by getting three runs back. To lead off the inning, Mike Brosseau hit a solo shot to left center field. His 11th homer of the season cut the Buffalo lead to 6-2.

Three batters later, Luisangel Acuña hit his 5th triple of the season. This allowed Rhylan Thomas to score from first, 6-3 Bisons. Then, Baty hit a long sacrifice fly scoring Acuña. Although a run scored cutting the Bisons' lead down to 6-4, Cam Eden made the leaping grab to rob Baty of a two-run shot.

Paolo Espino had a strong start on the bump for Buffalo. He pitched four innings giving up one run on two hits, two walks, and earning four strikeouts.

The Bisons and Mets will play the third game of their six-game series on Friday evening at 7:05 p.m.

