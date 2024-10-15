Bisons Unveil 2025 Playing Schedule, Announce Home Game Times for Upcoming Season

October 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







With the 140th season of professional baseball in Buffalo just 164 days away, the Bisons today announced their 2025 Playing Schedule and Home Game Times for the next great season of Buffalo Bisons baseball at Sahlen Field.

The 2025 season will begin with Opening Day at Sahlen Field, Friday, March 28 with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch against the Rochester Red Wings. Fans can find the full 2025 schedule here to start making their plans to be at the ballpark in 2025! Fans can now reserve Season Tickets for the upcoming season while all Group Party Areas and select Ticket Packages will go on sale starting Monday, November 4.

The Bisons 150-game schedule features 13 home weekends at Sahlen Field as well as 37 home games in June, July and August, the most they've had during the summer months in six years. That includes a 12-game August homestand (August 12-24) that includes just one off day. The Bisons are also home for Armed Forces Day (May 17) and Father's Day (June 15) as well as on Thursday, July 3rd for the 29th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2025, the Bisons will also include Summer Fridays to their standard 6:35 p.m. game times they introduced last season for most night games. Bisons fans overwhelming enjoyed the earlier start that allowed all fans and families to enjoy everything a night out at Sahlen Field has to offer. Night games in April, May and September will remain at 6:05 p.m.

With the game times revealed, the Bisons are also announcing that this year's School Kids Day is Thursday, May 29 with an 11:05 a.m. morning start against the Charlotte Knights. The great ballpark tradition of Star Wars Night Episode XVI will return on Saturday, May 31 at 6:05 p.m. against the Knights.

Other highlights of the Bisons 2025 Game Schedule include:

The Bisons Home Opener on Friday, March 28th represents the earliest game day in Bisons franchise history.

13 Weekends at Sahlen Field with 39 of 75 home games (52%) to be played on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday.

12 Honda fridaynightbash!® games with postgame fireworks (themes to be announced).

11 'Funday' Sundays with 1:05 p.m. starts and postgame Kids Run the Bases. The Sunday game times for September 7 and September 21 are to be announced.

Seven weekday matinee games on from April - September with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

A full 2025 promotional schedule is to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 15, 2024

Bisons Unveil 2025 Playing Schedule, Announce Home Game Times for Upcoming Season - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.