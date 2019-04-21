Beede shuts down Bees for River Catsâ?? third straight win

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (9-8) used another excellent start from right-hander Tyler Beede on Sunday to beat the Salt Lake Bees (4-12) 3-2 for their third straight victory.

Beede was magnificent in his fourth start of the season, though he did not factor into the decision. The young righty turned in his best performance yet, throwing 77 pitches (49 strikes) and striking out six Bees hitters in five innings. Beede has been a strikeout machine this season as he now has 28 on the season in just 17.2 innings pitched.

After an offensive onslaught the past two games in which the River Cats outscored the Bees 20-11, Sacramento was held to just three runs on seven hits on Sunday afternoon. They took advantage of two big Salt Lake errors in the seventh, regaining the lead when Abiatal Avelino singled home catcher Aramis Garcia and Austin Slater. Avelino lead the River Cats offensively with three hits and two RBIs. Veteran lefty Fernando Abad came on in the ninth to work a scoreless inning and pick up his first save.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.85) will be on the bump for the River Cats in Monday's series finale, while Salt Lake will go with Greg Mahle (0-2, 11.57). First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- The River Cats continued there trend of miscues in the field with a seventh inning error by first baseman Austin Slater. The River Cats have now committed an error in eight straight games, and lead the Pacific Coast League with 25.

- After struggling offensively to start the season, shortstop Abiatal Avelino turned in his first three-hit performance of the season. It was his third multi-hit game of the season to improve his batting average to .233.

- Sacramento did all their damage on Sunday without the benefit of an extra-base hit. Their previous low this season was two extra base hits on April 16 against Las Vegas.

