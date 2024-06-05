Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Despite a ninth inning rally, the Worcester Red Sox (26-33) come up short in game two of their six-game set with the Rochester Red Wings (31-26) at Polar Park. With the 9-6 loss, the WooSox have now lost four straight games.

Prior to Wednesday night's matchup, the WooSox welcomed another new face to the clubhouse. Nick Yorke, the Boston Red Sox' sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Portland. In his WooSox debut, the 22-year-old batted sixth and played second base.

Similar to game one, Rochester struck first to begin the ballgame. After retiring the first two batters he faced, WooSox starter Grant Gambrell allowed a two-out walk to Travis Blankenhorn before Juan Yepez doubled him home, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

After failing to respond in the first inning, the WooSox tied the game in the second. Following two quick outs, Dalton Guthrie singled and stole second base to begin the rally, but was lifted for pinch-runner Corey Rosier due to an apparent injury. When play resumed, Mark Contreras laced a triple to right-center to score Rosier, knotting the game at one.

Momentum continued into the bottom of the third for Worcester as Nathan Hickey belted his seventh home run, a 3-1 slider over the wall in center to give the WooSox a 2-1 advantage. However, the lead did not last long.

Rochester led off the fourth inning with four consecutive hits, including a three-run shot to dead center field off the bat of Riley Adams. Gambrell remained in the game and recorded the next two outs, but was relieved by Bailey Horn with runners on second and third. The southpaw got out of the inning without allowing another run, but the damage was already done. Heading into the bottom of the fourth, Rochester was on top, 4-2.

The rest of Wednesday night's game would shape out to be a boxing match with both teams countering punches.

In the bottom of the fifth, the WooSox tied the game on Matthew Lugo's first career Triple-A home run, a two-run blast to left landing on the berm. The Red Wings, though, answered in the top of the sixth following Riley Adams' second long ball of the night, which gave Rochester a one-run lead. But, in the bottom of the frame, Chase Meidroth and Nick Sogard lined back-to-back two-out doubles to right to tie the game at five apiece.

Following a run for each team in the seventh, a three-run eighth inning put the Red Wings ahead for good. After walking the first two batters of the inning, WooSox reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (who drops to 0-2 this season) was replaced by left-hander Lucas Luetge. With one out and the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly and Blankenhorn's two-run double gave Rochester a 9-6 lead.

Despite a ninth inning rally, the Red Wings would hold on to defeat the WooSox, 9-6. With the loss, Worcester has now dropped the first two games of their six-game homestand.

The WooSox and Red Wings continue their six-game series on Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. at Polar Park. On the mound, Worcester's Zach Penrod (0-0, 0.00) will make his home debut and is scheduled to face Andrew Alvarez, who will be making his first Triple-A start. Television coverage will be on NESN and MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and MLB.com as the MiLB Free Game of the Day. Radio coverage for Thursday's matchup begins at 11:55 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.