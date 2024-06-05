Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Despite a ninth inning rally, the Worcester Red Sox (26-33) come up short in game two of their six-game set with the Rochester Red Wings (31-26) at Polar Park. With the 9-6 loss, the WooSox have now lost four straight games.
Prior to Wednesday night's matchup, the WooSox welcomed another new face to the clubhouse. Nick Yorke, the Boston Red Sox' sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Portland. In his WooSox debut, the 22-year-old batted sixth and played second base.
Similar to game one, Rochester struck first to begin the ballgame. After retiring the first two batters he faced, WooSox starter Grant Gambrell allowed a two-out walk to Travis Blankenhorn before Juan Yepez doubled him home, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.
After failing to respond in the first inning, the WooSox tied the game in the second. Following two quick outs, Dalton Guthrie singled and stole second base to begin the rally, but was lifted for pinch-runner Corey Rosier due to an apparent injury. When play resumed, Mark Contreras laced a triple to right-center to score Rosier, knotting the game at one.
Momentum continued into the bottom of the third for Worcester as Nathan Hickey belted his seventh home run, a 3-1 slider over the wall in center to give the WooSox a 2-1 advantage. However, the lead did not last long.
Rochester led off the fourth inning with four consecutive hits, including a three-run shot to dead center field off the bat of Riley Adams. Gambrell remained in the game and recorded the next two outs, but was relieved by Bailey Horn with runners on second and third. The southpaw got out of the inning without allowing another run, but the damage was already done. Heading into the bottom of the fourth, Rochester was on top, 4-2.
The rest of Wednesday night's game would shape out to be a boxing match with both teams countering punches.
In the bottom of the fifth, the WooSox tied the game on Matthew Lugo's first career Triple-A home run, a two-run blast to left landing on the berm. The Red Wings, though, answered in the top of the sixth following Riley Adams' second long ball of the night, which gave Rochester a one-run lead. But, in the bottom of the frame, Chase Meidroth and Nick Sogard lined back-to-back two-out doubles to right to tie the game at five apiece.
Following a run for each team in the seventh, a three-run eighth inning put the Red Wings ahead for good. After walking the first two batters of the inning, WooSox reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (who drops to 0-2 this season) was replaced by left-hander Lucas Luetge. With one out and the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly and Blankenhorn's two-run double gave Rochester a 9-6 lead.
Despite a ninth inning rally, the Red Wings would hold on to defeat the WooSox, 9-6. With the loss, Worcester has now dropped the first two games of their six-game homestand.
The WooSox and Red Wings continue their six-game series on Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. at Polar Park. On the mound, Worcester's Zach Penrod (0-0, 0.00) will make his home debut and is scheduled to face Andrew Alvarez, who will be making his first Triple-A start. Television coverage will be on NESN and MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and MLB.com as the MiLB Free Game of the Day. Radio coverage for Thursday's matchup begins at 11:55 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Sounds' Game Versus Louisville Suspended Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Five-Run Comeback Spoiled By Railriders' Late Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Saints' Stars Shine Brightest in 5-1 Win Over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Christian Scott Stars in Triple-A Return, But Syracuse Falls to St. Paul, 5-1 on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Adams Homers Twice To Lift Red Wings Over Woosox - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth - Memphis Redbirds
- Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Lehigh Valley Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs' Bullpen Clamps Down on Buffalo to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Aranda's Homer Caps Bulls Surge as Durham Wins 7th Straight - Durham Bulls
- Gray, Tyler Help Jacksonville Slip by Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Opener to 'Shrimp, 2-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Despite Dominant Outing from Winans, Stripers Lose 5-3 in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Split with Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Yorke Promoted to WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Doubleheader: 2-10 Loss, 10-8 Victory over Iowa Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Edwin Rios Brings Championship Experience to Bats - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Legendary Braves Pitching Coach Leo Mazzone to Sign Autographs at Truist Field on June 19 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodríguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- James Wood Named International League Player of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Minor League Baseball's May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - IL
- César Prieto Named Cardinals Top Minor Leaguer for the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers to Air Select Games on Peachtree Sports Network - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.