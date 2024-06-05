SWB Game Notes - June 5

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides (31-27) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-24)

Game 59 | Home Game 26 | PNC Field | Wednesday, June 5, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, 0.39) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (1-2, 3.06)

JUNE NEEDS A JOLT- SWB has gone 0-3 to begin the month of June. The pitching staff holds a 4.97 earned run average while the hitters average just.200.

THE MARTIAN HAS LANDED: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez had his rehab assignment transferred to the RailRiders yesterday. He went 0-3 at the plate and played five innings in center field.He originally began his game rehab on May 14 with Low-A Tampa. He played in four games, knocking five hits, all as the designated hitter. The Yankees transferred his rehab to Double-A Somerset on May 21 where he played in 10 games. He homered four times and knocked in eight runs. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

BAD STREAKKK- The RailRiders are stuck in a losing streak with now four consecutive losses, for a season high. Prior, the team had not lost more than three games in a row this season which they have done twice. Conversely, their win streak has been up to seven games.

MISIWIECZ MAGIC- Anthony Misiewicz has been a big piece of the RailRiders bullpen this season as he rides a 12.1 innings scoreless streak through his last seven outings. This season he has inherited 13 runs and allowed just three to score. In 19 appearances, Misiewicz has tossed 25.1 innings for a 1.78 ERA allowing just eight walks to 29 strikeouts.

YAY YOENDRYS- Yoendrys Gómez gets the start tonight for SWB. The Yankees #17 prospect has been stellar this season as he holds a 3.06 earned run average in nine starts. In his last outing, Gómez tossed five no-hit scoreless frames to help the team take a 9-2 win. The righty allowed just one baserunner via a walk and struck out a season-high six batters. Gómez also pitched one clean inning for the Yankees this season after making his Major League debut last September.

SMITH SMACK- Kevin Smith launched the RailRiders first home run of June last night. It was his second of the season and first at PNC Field. Smith has played in three games this month going 5-for-9 with a.556 batting average. He has drove in a run and scored a pair of his own. In each of his last three contests, he has played a different infield position.

GONZÁLEZ'S GAME- Oscar González had his seventh multi-hit game with the RailRiders last night. The righty upped his batting average to.305 with 29 hits in 26 games. Ten of his knocks are for extra bases, including three home runs.

WHO IS MATT SAUER?- Matt Sauer made his RailRiders debut last week, pitching one shutout inning. Sauer began his career by being drafted in the 2nd round of 2017 by New York. During the offseason, he was selected in the Rule 5 draft by Kansas City and made his big league debut this season. With the Royals he made 14 appearances for a 7.71 ERA in 16.1 innings. Sauer was designated for assignment on May 20, was returned to New York on May 26 and was assigned to the RailRiders.

