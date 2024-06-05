Aranda's Homer Caps Bulls Surge as Durham Wins 7th Straight
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jonathan Aranda connected for a tie-breaking home run to cap a five-run eighth inning leading Durham to its seventh straight win, 5-3 over the Gwinnett Stripers at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
The Bulls (28-31) were shutout on one hit through seven innings before Ruben Cardenas ignited the rally with a leadoff double. Gwinnett reliever Zach Logue (L, 1-4) issued consecutive walks to load the bases before inducing pinch hitter Ronny Simon to foul out. Kameron Misner grounded into a force out at second base to score Cardenas. Taylor Walls drooped in a game-tying double inches inside the left field line, scoring Rene Pinto and Misner. Aranda then followed with a home run to right in his first game back with the Bulls after being optioned down by Tampa Bay.
Erasmo Ramirez (S, 1) notched his first minor league save in 14 years, tossing the ninth inning to close out the win over Gwinnett (27-32).
Nathan Wiles permitted one run over four innings in his start. Tyler Zuber (W, 1-0) registered the win in relief.
Gwinnett stranded 13 baserunners in the game.
The Bulls continue their six-game set against Gwinnett on Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET with Angel Sanchez (3-0, 1.59) slated to start against Darius Vines (0-1, 5.54).
