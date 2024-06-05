Edwin Rios Brings Championship Experience to Bats

When the sports world shut down in 2020, months before what would prove to be the greatest triumph of his professional career to date, Edwin Rios found a unique way to stay in shape.

A steady climb through the Los Angeles Dodgers system had Rios primed for a big 2020 season at the Major League level. However, the pandemic put those hopes on pause. Back at home in the Miami area, Rios did his best to stay motivated for the season, whenever it would start.

"When everything came to a stop, that didn't stop me. I kept working my tail off," Rios said. "I went back home, and I started boxing with Barry Larkin. He is one of my mentors and I worked out with him in the offseason. He helped me out a lot, and I was ready for the moment when everything started up again."

While the workouts with a baseball legend were a welcome distraction during a tough time for everyone, it delayed the opportunity for greatness the Dodgers knew they were in store for. On a loaded roster including stars like Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Clayton Kershaw, Rios knew he would need to produce when given the opportunity, and he did just that.

"Before the shutdown, we knew we were going to be really good. We had a special group, just a bunch of sluggers," Rios recalled. "There were so many big-name dudes and then I was coming off the bench. Just to be around that group, it helped me a lot and taught me how to go about my business."

In the shortened season, Rios appeared in 32 games for the Dodgers, hitting.250 with eight home runs and 17 RBI. Rios' hard work continued in the playoffs, hitting a pair of crucial home runs against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS at the Texas bubble as the Dodgers reached the World Series.

Although he went hitless in two at-bats in the Fall Classic, he was thrust into its biggest moment as a defensive replacement in the decisive Game 6. He was immediately tested and successfully fielded a ground ball as the Dodgers closed out the Rays with a 3-1 win, taking home their first title since 1988.

"It was a blur. When I came out there, it was a one-run game. The first inning I was out there, I got a ground ball. Being out there for that last out was a moment I'll never forget," Rios recalled.

With a World Series ring now in his possession, Rios only got limited playing time for the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022, leading him to sign a free agent deal with the Chicago Cubs before last season.

His first season outside Los Angeles wasn't productive, as he was limited to 18 Major League games and 42 games with Triple-A Iowa. Again, he sought a fresh start, and the Cincinnati Reds seemed like an appealing option heading into 2024.

Although an injury sustained while playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League Playoffs led to surgery on his finger and delayed the start of his regular season, Rios got off on the right foot after joining the Bats on April 26. He homered in his debut at Louisville Slugger Field that night and hit seven runs over his first month with the Bats.

"I'm just enjoying the game, getting back into the swing of things, and getting used to playing every day," Rios said of his hot start. "Baseball is baseball. Sometimes you have to ride the ups and downs and I was riding the homer wave."

Through the waves, Rios has maintained a positive mindset, and that has reflected on his teammates and his manager.

"Your mind is a powerful thing. The way you're feeling, the way your body language is, it reflects on the field," Rios said. "If you can keep that under control, I feel like you'll have better results on the field and that's what could ultimately get you to the big leagues."

"Watching him walk up to the plate and step into the box, you know that's a Major Leaguer," Bats Manager Pat Kelly said of Rios. "Not many of us have played in October and he's done it. He's won a ring. That's something you admire, but also, it brings a level of calmness because you've been to the top and you know how to do it. I think that spreads to everyone else."

While Rios' positive attitude looks to be contagious to his teammates, part of that mindset is what he learned from the Baseball Hall of Famer he squared off with in the boxing ring.

"Mr. B (Barry Larkin) was very personable. He took us in. He cared and you look past what he was as a baseball player and relate to him on a more personable level," Rios said. "He was great for me."

Now firmly entrenched in the heart of the Bats order as one of the veteran leaders on the ballclub, Rios will look to keep using the lessons learned both on and off the field as he works in Louisville toward his goal of getting back to the big leagues.

