Adams Homers Twice To Lift Red Wings Over Woosox

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings secured their second-straight win in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair against Worcester on Wednesday night, 9-6. DH Riley Adams slugged a pair of homers en route to his fourth career four-hit game, and 1B Juan Yepez added his eighth home run of the season to pace the offense. RHP Jackson Rutledge struck out a season-high eight batters on the mound, and LHP Joe La Sorsa delivered his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance.

Rochester set the tone early and struck in the top of the first. With two outs, RF Travis Blankenhorn walked to set the stage for Juan Yepez. The Venezuela native knocked Blankenhorn home with a double to center field, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, WooSox CF Dalton Guthrie singled on a live drive to right field. He then stole second to put himself in scoring position. RF Mark Contreras tripled to center field, bringing the tying run home, making it 1-1 after two innings of play.

C Nathan Hickey opened the home half of the third with a solo home run to extend Worcester's lead to one going into the fourth.

The Red Wings began the fourth with a CF Alex Call single to center field. 3B Trey Lipscomb then tacked on another single, moving Call to second. Riley Adams followed with a three-run shot to center field, scoring three runs and bringing Rochester to a 4-2 lead. The homer is Adams' first with Rochester since August 9, 2022 against Norfolk.

3B Nick Sogard opened the bottom of the fifth with a single to center field and promptly stole second with the tying run at the plate. LF Matthew Lugo then cashed in for Worcester and launched a two-run homer to left field, evening the score at 4-4.

Rochester's offense continued to rally as Riley Adams smacked his second home run of the day in the top of the sixth to put the Wings back on top, 5-4. He is the sixth Red Wing to log a multi-homer game and the first since James Wood on May 11 at Scranton/WB.

Worcester responded immediately with a double from SS Chase Meidroth to right field in the home half of the sixth. Nick Sogard kept the hitting going with another double that scored Meidroth and brought the score to 5-5.

Juan Yepez drilled a solo shot home run to left-center field in the top of the seventh to swing the score back in Rochester's favor, 6-5. It was his eighth homer of the season, third-most on the team.The latter half of the inning started with an DH Eddy Alvarez single for the WooSox. He then stole second base, and 1B Niko Kavadas drew a walk to put runners on first and second. RF Corey Rosier, a pinch runner for Guthrie, singled to first base to bring home Alvarez and tie the game, 6-6, for the fourth time in the contest.

Back-to-back walks by Riley Adams and LF Stone Garrett kicked off the eighth inning for the Red Wings. C Brady Lindsly then laid down a sacrifice bunt, bumping the runners up to second and third. With the third walk of the inning, Darren Baker loaded the bases with only one out for Rochester. PH Jack Dunn entered the game as a pinch hitter and delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Adams. Blankenhorn doubled, scoring Garrett and Baker, extending the lead to three.

The Red Wings held on to a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Although Worcester would load the bases, it was not enough as Rochester won 9-6 and extended their series lead to 2-0.

Jackson Rutledge got the ball for Rochester in the second game of the series. The 17th overall draft pick of the 2019 MLB Draft logged a season-high in strikeouts with eight over 4.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and a walk. Southpaw Joe La Sorsa was the first out of the bullpen for Rochester. The Mount Kisco native logged 1.0 hitless innings with two strikeouts before turning the ball over to RHP Nash Walters with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Walters finished his night with 0.1 innings pitched, allowing an earned run on two hits and a strikeout. RHP Orlando Ribalta was the next out of the 'pen for the Red Wings. The right-hander logged 1.0 inning, allowing one earned on two hits while walking one. RHP Amos Willingham got the ball in the 8th inning and worked a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out two. RHP Rico Garcia was called on for the ninth and worked a scoreless inning to earn his career-high eighth save of the season. The Hawaii native allowed one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to DH Riley Adams. The California native slugged a pair of home runs and finished a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBI, a walk, and three runs scored. This marked his third career multi-homer game and first since game one on June 4, 2021, with Buffalo.

Rochester looks to make it three straight wins against Worcester in their afternoon matinee on Thursday. LHP Andrew Alvarez is slated to make his Triple-A debut for Rochester against WooSox LHP Zach Penrod. The first pitch is set for 12:15 p.m.Find the box score attached here.

