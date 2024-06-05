Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Andrés Alvarez tied his career high with four hits, Brenden Dixon homered, and the Indianapolis Indians used back-to-back four-run innings to defeat the Columbus Clippers 11-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

Facing an early 3-0 deficit, the Indians recorded five runs in the first three innings to grab a brief 5-4 lead, their first since securing a 1-0 advantage through two innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Omaha. Alvarez's first triple of the season opened the bottom of the first inning, and it turned into a little league home run thanks to a throwing error. Trailing 4-1 in the third, Indy notched its first four-run frame, highlighted by Dixon's two-run, go-ahead roundtripper to round out the inning.

After Micah Pries tied the game at 5-5 with a solo shot, Indianapolis (25-32) regained the lead for good in the fourth with four runs on three doubles by Jackson Glenn, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Matt Gorski, the latter two pushing Indy's lead to 8-5.

Columbus' (22-36) pitching could not limit the damage, as the Indians tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh. Tyler Beede (L, 0-3) entered the game in the fourth inning and tossed 3.0 innings while allowing five earned runs and five hits.

Indians starter Daulton Jefferies (W, 1-1) pitched 5.0 innings, allowed four runs and punched out four hitters. Josh Fleming threw 3.0 shutout innings in relief.

The four-hit performance was the second of Alvarez's career, the other coming with High-A Greensboro on July 1, 2021, at Bowling Green. Smith Njigba, Malcom Nuñez and Dixon drove in two runs apiece, and Alvarez, Gorski, Smith-Njigba and Mike Jarvis all had a stolen base.

Indianapolis and Columbus face off in the third contest of the six-game series tomorrow at 7:05 PM. RHP Domingo Germán (0-2, 6.46) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Will Dion (2-2, 6.95).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.