Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Andrés Alvarez tied his career high with four hits, Brenden Dixon homered, and the Indianapolis Indians used back-to-back four-run innings to defeat the Columbus Clippers 11-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
Facing an early 3-0 deficit, the Indians recorded five runs in the first three innings to grab a brief 5-4 lead, their first since securing a 1-0 advantage through two innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Omaha. Alvarez's first triple of the season opened the bottom of the first inning, and it turned into a little league home run thanks to a throwing error. Trailing 4-1 in the third, Indy notched its first four-run frame, highlighted by Dixon's two-run, go-ahead roundtripper to round out the inning.
After Micah Pries tied the game at 5-5 with a solo shot, Indianapolis (25-32) regained the lead for good in the fourth with four runs on three doubles by Jackson Glenn, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Matt Gorski, the latter two pushing Indy's lead to 8-5.
Columbus' (22-36) pitching could not limit the damage, as the Indians tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh. Tyler Beede (L, 0-3) entered the game in the fourth inning and tossed 3.0 innings while allowing five earned runs and five hits.
Indians starter Daulton Jefferies (W, 1-1) pitched 5.0 innings, allowed four runs and punched out four hitters. Josh Fleming threw 3.0 shutout innings in relief.
The four-hit performance was the second of Alvarez's career, the other coming with High-A Greensboro on July 1, 2021, at Bowling Green. Smith Njigba, Malcom Nuñez and Dixon drove in two runs apiece, and Alvarez, Gorski, Smith-Njigba and Mike Jarvis all had a stolen base.
Indianapolis and Columbus face off in the third contest of the six-game series tomorrow at 7:05 PM. RHP Domingo Germán (0-2, 6.46) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Will Dion (2-2, 6.95).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Sounds' Game Versus Louisville Suspended Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Five-Run Comeback Spoiled By Railriders' Late Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Saints' Stars Shine Brightest in 5-1 Win Over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Christian Scott Stars in Triple-A Return, But Syracuse Falls to St. Paul, 5-1 on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Adams Homers Twice To Lift Red Wings Over Woosox - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth - Memphis Redbirds
- Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Lehigh Valley Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs' Bullpen Clamps Down on Buffalo to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Aranda's Homer Caps Bulls Surge as Durham Wins 7th Straight - Durham Bulls
- Gray, Tyler Help Jacksonville Slip by Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Opener to 'Shrimp, 2-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Despite Dominant Outing from Winans, Stripers Lose 5-3 in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Split with Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Yorke Promoted to WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Doubleheader: 2-10 Loss, 10-8 Victory over Iowa Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Edwin Rios Brings Championship Experience to Bats - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Legendary Braves Pitching Coach Leo Mazzone to Sign Autographs at Truist Field on June 19 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodríguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- James Wood Named International League Player of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Minor League Baseball's May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - IL
- César Prieto Named Cardinals Top Minor Leaguer for the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers to Air Select Games on Peachtree Sports Network - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 4-9
- Gorski Homers Again But Storm Chasers Top Indians in Sunday Finale, 8-5