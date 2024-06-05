Nick Yorke Promoted to WooSox

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Prior to game two of Worcester's six-game homestand against Rochester, the WooSox added to their roster, once again.

Nick Yorke, the Boston Red Sox' sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was transferred from Double-A Portland on Wednesday. Selected by the Red Sox with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Yorke is primarily a second baseman, but has been gaining experience in the outfield this year.

In his first season of pro ball, Yorke appeared on his way to becoming not just a top prospect in Boston's system, but all of baseball. Splitting time with Single-A Salem and A-Advanced Greenville, Yorke hit.325/.412/.516 with 123 hits in just 97 games as a teenager.

The following year, Yorke struggled offensively while dealing with several injuries. The infielder then rebounded posting a.785 OPS in 110 games for Portland during the 2023 season.

"There was talk coming out of Spring Training if he was going to make [the Triple-A roster]," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said before Wednesday night's game against Rochester. "But with all the veterans we signed, he didn't. So, from his standpoint, it's probably a sigh of relief that he's here."

This year, the injury bug has swept across the Red Sox organization, opening opportunities for players to take the next step in their career. Thus far, Cam Booser, David Hamilton, and Jamie Westbrook are among those to have earned big league promotions--with Westbrook making his MLB debut on Sunday.

"Yorke has been in Double-A for two years...and he's a good baseball player," Tracy said. "It helps us to get guys some days off so we're not running anyone into the ground. Hopefully he can jump in there and help us out."

In 45 games with the Portland Sea Dogs this year, the 22-year-old is slashing.251/.325/.366 with 4 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 8 stolen bases. With his promotion to Worcester, Yorke became the second member of The Toddlers--Portland's nickname for the pack of Red Sox prospects all in Double-A this year--to join the WooSox over the past two days.

On Tuesday, Matthew Lugo and Mickey Gasper were transferred to Worcester following excellent performances in Portland.

Lugo, who was born in Manati, Puerto Rico, is the nephew of former nine-time All-Star and 2017 World Series champion, Carlos Beltran. Like his uncle, Lugo has spent most of his 2024 season as an outfielder, where he has enjoyed a breakout offensive season.

The 23-year-old crushed Double-A pitching, batting.315/.405/.664 with 25 extra-base hits in 43 games. His astronomical 1.069 OPS led the Eastern League by a large margin--with the next closest.154 points behind.

Gasper, who was acquired by the Red Sox via the Minor League Rule 5 Draft this past offseason, played in 22 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year. The 28-year-old will see time as both a catcher and first baseman with Worcester, but will be eased into the catching role so he can build a relationship with Worcester's pitching staff.

"I'm going to catch him [on Thursday], especially because Penrod is throwing," Tracy continued. "I feel like it's a good thing to give him one less thing to worry about. Between that and the bullpens, he's going to have some catching up to do to get to know our guys. But our pitching coaches are really good at the in-game communication, so he'll adjust quickly."

Yorke, Lugo, and Gasper join a growing list of players to earn promotions to Worcester this season. With a few other Toddlers performing well in Portland, they may not be the last.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.