Minor League Baseball's May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball (tm) (MiLB(tm)) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) outfielder James Wood batted.394/.506/.746 and led the league in average (.394), on-base percentage (.506), slugging percentage (.746) and OPS (1.252). He walked more times (17) than he struck out (13), recorded eight multi-hit games and posted a 12-game hitting streak from May 3-16. Wood, 21, was originally selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was traded to Washington in the deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.

Nashville Sounds (Brewers) right-hander Carlos F. Rodriguez went 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts as he allowed 10 earned runs on 21 hits over 29.2 innings. He struck out 33 while walking seven and held opponents to a.196 average. Rodriguez, 22, was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) catcher Adrian Del Castillo batted.359/.412/.641 and led the league in hits (37) and total bases (66). He was second in average (.359), doubles (10) and slugging percentage (.641), was fourth in OPS (1.053) and finished fifth in runs (20) and triples (two). He recorded 13 multi-hit games (including six straight from May 5-12), and a pair of four-hit games as he hit safely in 19 of 26 games. Del Castillo, 24, was selected by Arizona in Competitive Balance Round B (67th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami.

Sacramento River Cats (Giants) right-hander Spencer Bivens was 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA and three saves in nine appearances. He scattered nine hits over 18.1 innings and did not allow a run in his last eight outings in May as he held opponents to a.153 average. From May 4-17 (a span of five appearances and 8.1 innings), he did not allow a hit. Bivens, 29, was signed by the Giants as a free agent on May 16, 2022.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) catcher Kyle Teel batted.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). He recorded nine multi-hit games and posted separate hitting streaks of seven and eight games. Teel, 22, was selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) right-hander Brad Lord went 5-0 with a 0.87 ERA in five starts as he allowed just three earned runs over 31.0 innings. He held opponents to a.173 average and threw a seven-inning three-hit shutout May 26 against Akron with a season-high nine strikeouts. Lord, 24, was selected by Washington in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida.

Southern League (Double-A)

Birmingham Barons (White Sox) first baseman Tim Elko batted.337/.382/.535 and led the league in average (.337), hits (34) and total bases (54), while finishing second in RBI (19), slugging percentage (.535) and OPS (.917). He was tied for third in triples (one) and was fourth in home runs (four) and fifth in runs (16). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 22 of 25 games. He began the month with a six-game hitting streak before going on a 14-game streak from May 11-28. Elko, 25, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

Mississippi Braves right-hander Ian Mejia went 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four starts as he scattered eight hits and five walks over 26.2 innings. He held opponents to a.093 average while striking out 30. His two shutouts in May were the most in professional baseball (MLB or MiLB). Mejia, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State University.

Texas League (Double-A)

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) second baseman Cooper Bowman batted.350/.432/.553 and led the league in average (.350), hits (36), runs (26), doubles (nine) and stolen bases (14). He was second in total bases (57) and RBI (23) and was fourth in slugging percentage (.553) and fifth in on-base percentage (.432). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in the first 17 games of May. Bowman, 24, was originally selected by New York (AL) in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) right-hander Logan Evans went 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA in five starts as he allowed two earned runs on 16 hits and four walks over 28.2 innings, while striking out 33. He held opponents to a.163 average and did not allow an earned run in four of his five starts. Evans, 23, was selected by Seattle in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Midwest League (High-A)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) second baseman Luke Keaschall batted.375/.472/.625 and led the league in hits (33), on-base percentage (.472) and OPS (1.097) and was second in average (.375), runs (22) and slugging percentage (.625). He finished third in total bases (55) and was fourth in doubles (seven). He recorded 10 multi-hit games before a May 27 promotion to Double-A Wichita. Keaschall, 21, was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University.

Dayton Dragons (Reds) right-hander Jared Lyons went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks over 23.0 innings, while striking out 28. He held opponents to a.156 average as he began the month with a 16-inning scoreless streak. Lyons, 23, was selected by Cincinnati in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of George Mason University.

Northwest League (High-A)

Everett AquaSox (Mariners) second baseman Brock Rodden batted.375/.468/.567 and led the league in average (.375), hits (39), runs (21), total bases (59), triples (three), on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (1.035). He was second in doubles (eight) and stolen bases (11) and fourth in walks (16). He recorded 14 multi-hit games and posted a career-high four hits on May 24. Rodden, 24, was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University.

Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) right-hander Joe Elbis went 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in four starts as he allowed one earned run on 17 hits and three walks in 25.2 innings. He struck out 23 and held opponents to a.185 average. He began the month with 20 consecutive scoreless innings and his 0.35 ERA in May was the best among Minor League pitchers with four or more starts. Elbis, 21, was signed by Arizona as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on July 12, 2019.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox) second baseman/center fielder Kristian Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and was promoted to Double-A Portland on June 4. Campbell, 21, was selected by Boston in the compensation round after the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Hickory Crawdads (Rangers) right-hander Joseph Montalvo went 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts as he allowed four earned runs on 15 hits and five walks over 25.2 innings. He struck out 32 and held opponents to a.167 average. He was unscored upon in three of his five starts and struck out a career-high 11 batters on May 24 against Asheville. Montalvo, 22, was selected by Texas in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Central Pointe Christian High School in Kissimmee, Florida.

California League (Single-A)

Modesto Nuts (Mariners) right fielder Lazaro Montes batted.369/.447/.602 and led the league in average (.369), hits (38), RBI (32) and total bases (62). He was second in home runs (six), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS (1.049) and was fifth in runs (21) and walks (17). His 32 RBI led Minor League Baseball and were 11 more than anyone in the league. He posted 11 multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of five, six and seven games. Montes, 19, was signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Havana, Cuba, on January 15, 2022.

Modesto right-hander Will Schomberg went 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts as he allowed five earned runs on 16 hits and 11 walks over 30.0 innings. He struck out 43 (fourth-most in MiLB in May) and held opponents to a.145 average. He began the month with 20 consecutive scoreless innings over four starts. Schomberg, 23, was signed by Seattle as a free agent out of Davidson College.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) first baseman Ryan Galanie batted.350/.437/.602 and led the league in hits (36), home runs (seven), RBI (30), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS (1.039). He was third in average (.350) and on-base percentage (.437) and was fourth in runs (20). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 21 of 26 games. Galanie, 23, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wofford College.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) right-hander Ethan Pecko went 1-0 with a 0.86 ERA and two saves in five games (two starts) as he allowed two earned runs over 21.0 innings. He surrendered eight hits and four walks while striking out 25 and holding opponents to a.116 average. He didn't allow a run in his first 11 innings of May as he surrendered one hit in his first 8.2 innings. Pecko, 21, was selected by Houston in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Towson University.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Palm Beach Cardinals infielder Miguel Villarroel batted.370/.387/.481 and led the league in average (.370), hits (40), total bases (52) and stolen bases (10) and finished second in doubles (nine). He recorded 13 multi-hit games and tied his career-high with four hits on May 3. He hit safely in 14 straight games from May 9-25. Villarroel, 22, was signed by St. Louis as an international free agent out of Guiria, Venezuela, on July 4, 2019.

Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) right-hander Noble Meyer went 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA in four starts as he allowed one earned run on five hits and 10 walks over 20.0 innings. He struck out 33 and held opponents to a.079 average before a May 28 promotion to High-A Beloit. He didn't allow more than two hits in a start and set a career-high with nine strikeouts on May 4 at St. Lucie, before topping that mark with 11 punchouts on May 25 against Tampa. Meyer, 19, was selected by Miami in the first round (10th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

Rockies outfielder Robert Calaz batted.368/.442/.750 and led the league in total bases (51), RBI (19), triples (four), slugging percentage (.750) and OPS (1.192). He was second in home runs (four) and third in average (.368) and hits (25). Calaz, 18, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023.

Rangers right-hander Adonis Villavicencio went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save in five appearances. He scattered five hits and one walk over 14.2 innings while striking out 16. He held opponents to a.102 average and allowed one extra-base hit (a double). He has not allowed an extra-base hit in his last 13.1 innings. Villavicencio, 23, was signed by Texas as an international free agent out of Punto Fijo, Venezuela, on January 26, 2022.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

Pirates infielder Yordany De Los Santos batted.406/.474/.565 and led the league in average (.406), hits (28) and stolen bases (13). He was third in runs (17) and total bases (39) and fourth in on-base percentage (.474) and OPS (1.039). He recorded eight multi-hit games and finished the month with a 17-game hitting streak. De Los Santos, 19, was signed by Pittsburgh as an international free agent out of Guerra, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2022.

Marlins right-hander Walin Castillo went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five games (three starts). He scattered six hits and three walks over 19.0 innings while striking out 19 and holding opponents to a.092 average. Castillo, 19, was signed by Miami as an international free agent out of Bani, Dominican Republic, on June 1, 2022.

