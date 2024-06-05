I-Cubs Split with Toledo
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Wednesday was a long day of baseball at Principal Park. First, the I-Cubs (27-32) defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (31-27), 10-2, playing the final 4.2 innings of the weather-suspended series-opener, which began Tuesday.
Then, Toledo evened the series at one, taking game two,10-8, in seven innings.
The I-Cubs opened the scoring Tuesday night with a four spot in the first. After Iowa loaded the bases with walks to Miles Mastrobuoni and Alexander Canario, as well as a single from Luis Vazquez, Owen Cassie took the 1-0 Keider Montero offering over the right-center field wall for the third I-Cubs grand slam of the year.
The home team added two more runs in the bottom of the second when a Vazquez single drove in BJ Murray Jr. from third and Bryce Windham from second.
Toledo closed the gap to 6-2 in the top of the fourth when Bligh Madris singled in Dillon Dingler from third and Justice Bigbie's sacrifice fly plated Eddys Leonard.
The contest progressed to the top of the fifth inning with the same score and was suspended due to inclement weather with Dingler at bat and one out.
The game resumed Wednesday at 12:08 and the score remained the same 6-2 until the Cubs added three more in the bottom of the seventh.
First, Brennen Davis smashed a two-run shot to left-center, his eighth long ball of the year and first since May 18. Then, Mastrobuoni singled in Cole Roederer from third to make it 9-2.
Davis extended the lead to 10-2 in the bottom of the eight with an RBI single to right, which drove in Canario.
In the I-Cubs victory, Iowa reliever Hunter Bigge made his Triple-A season debut, beginning the season on the injured list. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout.
In game two of the afternoon, the scoring began when Toledo's Parker Meadows deposited a solo home run into the right-center field bleachers in the top of the third.
Iowa tied it in the bottom of the third with a Nick Madrigal RBI double off the right-field wall that plated Mastrobuoni. Madrigal made his Triple-A season debut in the second game of the day after being optioned from Chicago on June 2.
Toledo got its second round-tripper of the game from Madris to take 2-1 lead, but the I-Cubs answered back in the bottom of the fourth when Windham doubled home Ali Sanchez.
The Mud Hens used five walks and two hits to send 10 men to the plate and put up five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead.
Sanchez closed the gap to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to left-center, driving in Roederer.
Toledo made it 8-4 in the sixth with a Madris sacrifice fly, scoring Spencer Torkelson.
The Mud Hens extended their lead to 10-4 on a Anthony Benboom two-run shot in the top of the seventh.
Iowa fought back with four of its own in the bottom of the seventh, but still fell, 10-8.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Nick Madrigal made his Triple-A season debut in game two and went 1-1 with an RBI double before leaving the game with an apparent injury after being hit by a pitch
- Hunter Bigge made his Triple-A season debut in game one, beginning the season on the injured list. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout.
- Ali Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 16 games
Iowa will play against Toledo on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Sounds' Game Versus Louisville Suspended Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Five-Run Comeback Spoiled By Railriders' Late Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Saints' Stars Shine Brightest in 5-1 Win Over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Christian Scott Stars in Triple-A Return, But Syracuse Falls to St. Paul, 5-1 on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Adams Homers Twice To Lift Red Wings Over Woosox - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth - Memphis Redbirds
- Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Lehigh Valley Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs' Bullpen Clamps Down on Buffalo to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Aranda's Homer Caps Bulls Surge as Durham Wins 7th Straight - Durham Bulls
- Gray, Tyler Help Jacksonville Slip by Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Opener to 'Shrimp, 2-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Despite Dominant Outing from Winans, Stripers Lose 5-3 in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Split with Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Yorke Promoted to WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Doubleheader: 2-10 Loss, 10-8 Victory over Iowa Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Edwin Rios Brings Championship Experience to Bats - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Legendary Braves Pitching Coach Leo Mazzone to Sign Autographs at Truist Field on June 19 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodríguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- James Wood Named International League Player of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Minor League Baseball's May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - IL
- César Prieto Named Cardinals Top Minor Leaguer for the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers to Air Select Games on Peachtree Sports Network - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.