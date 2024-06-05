IronPigs' Bullpen Clamps Down on Buffalo to Earn Fourth Straight Win
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-32) bullpen spun 4.1 scoreless innings to lead the charge in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons (30-29) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The win is the fourth straight for the IronPigs, their longest winning streak of the season.
The IronPigs started the scoring right out of the gate. With two outs in the first inning, Trevor Schwecke and Simon Muzziotti drew back-to-back walks. Cody Roberts then cashed in with a single to score Schwecke to make it 1-0 Lehigh Valley.
Buffalo tied it up in the second inning as Riley Tirotta smoked a solo homer, his first of the season.
It took until the sixth inning for the 'Pigs to tip the score back in their favor. Schwecke singled to start the frame and then moved to second on a Muzziotti sacrifice bunt. Roberts then came through again, this time with an RBI double, to make it 2-1.
The 'Pigs added an insurance run in seventh. Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch to open the frame and then moved to second on a Cade Fergus sacrifice bunt. Scott Kingery made good on the sacrifice with a base hit to left, scoring Podkul, and giving the 'Pigs a 3-1 lead.
Max Lazar (S, 4) came in to pitch the ninth for the second straight night, setting the side down in order again, striking out one, to finish off the 3-1 win.
Taylor Lehman (3-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs out of the bullpen with 1.1 perfect innings, striking out three of the four hitters he faced.
Hayden Juenger (2-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing a run in 1.2 frames, on three hits, striking out three.
The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, June 6 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Kolby Allard (0-4, 10.71) slated to go for the IronPigs while Buffalo has not yet announced a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
