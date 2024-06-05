Legendary Braves Pitching Coach Leo Mazzone to Sign Autographs at Truist Field on June 19

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Legendary Atlanta Braves pitching coach, Leo Mazzone, will meet fans and sign autographs on Wednesday, June 19th as the Charlotte Knights host the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) in a 7:04 p.m. game from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and Mazzone will be signing autographs for fans on the concourse when gates open and again after his first pitch.

Mazzone worked his way through Atlanta's system as a minor league pitching coach before embarking on a 16-year run as the pitching coach for the Braves from 1990-2005. Between 1991 and 1998, three of his pitchers won a total of six Cy Young Awards - Tom Glavine (1991 & 1998), Greg Maddux (1993-95) and John Smoltz (1996). Considered one of the greatest pitching coaches in Major League Baseball history, Mazzone helped guide the Braves to a World Series Championship in 1995. On July 30, 2022, Mazzone was inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame.

Tickets for this game are available now online at www.CharlotteKnights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at Truist Field. The Knights will host the Gwinnett Stripers in a six-game homestand that week from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23. Tickets for all games during the six-game set against the Stripers are on sale now.

