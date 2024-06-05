Knights Drop Wednesday's Opener to 'Shrimp, 2-1
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game one of the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Wednesday's game served as the series opener after Tuesday night's originally scheduled matchup was postponed due to inclement weather.
Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez (4-4, 4.27) started Wednesday's game and was sharp, despite being saddled with the loss. Domínguez allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings pitched. In relief of Domínguez, three Charlotte relievers held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over the final three innings of the game.
The Jumbo Shrimp scored both runs in the top of the fourth inning against Domínguez courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of DH Tristan Gray. The home run was his 12th of the season. It was all the Jumbo Shrimp needed to earn a win in Wednesday's opener.
In all, the Knights managed just four hits on Wednesday night. Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton drove home the lone run of the game, an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning. Payton also played solid defense for the Knights in left field.
The Knights will continue the six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Thursday night with a doubleheader. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:25 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game one of the twin bill is set for 5:30 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Thursday night.
