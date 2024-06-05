Gray, Tyler Help Jacksonville Slip by Charlotte
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tristan Gray homered and Kyle Tyler tossed 6.0 shutout innings on Wednesday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp edged the Charlotte Knights 2-1 at Truist Field.
Jacksonville (25-33) got all the runs they would need in the fourth inning. With two outs, Jonah Bride singled off Charlotte (23-34) starter Johan Dominguez (4-4). Gray followed by bashing a two-run home run to right for the game's first runs.
Tyler (3-2) scattered two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in his 6.0 innings. After JT Chargois pitched a scoreless seventh, the Knights got on the board in the eighth.
With two outs, Angelo Castellano doubled. Mark Payton followed with a double of his own to cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-1.
In the ninth, Devin Smeltzer worked around a two-out walk to strike out Adam Hackenberg and pick up his first save since August 15, 2019 while pitching for the Minnesota Twins at the Texas Rangers.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Valente Bellozo (0-1, 12.15 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp in the opener against Knights RHP Touki Toussaint (1-2, 6.10 ERA). In the finale, LHP Kent Emanuel (0-2, 3.21 ERA) goes for Jacksonville against Charlotte RHP Sean Burke (0-0, 3.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
