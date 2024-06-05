Mud Hens Split Doubleheader: 2-10 Loss, 10-8 Victory over Iowa Cubs

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens kicked off their series at Principal Park with a rain-delayed game that resulted in a tough 2-10 loss against the Iowa Cubs. However, they bounced back in the second game, securing a thrilling 10-8 victory thanks to a series of powerful home runs.

Game One:

The excitement was palpable even before the first pitch as the Mud Hens arrived in Iowa. With Spencer Torkelson and Eddys Leonard newly joining the team, the buzz was undeniable. The game began at 7:38 pm EST, with the Mud Hens stepping up to bat first. Parker Meadows grounded out quickly, followed by Torkelson's popfly out in foul territory. Jace Jung and Dillon Dingler both managed to draw walks, but Leonard struck out, leaving the Hens scoreless in the first inning.

Keider Montero took the mound for the Mud Hens, but the Cubs struck early with a grand slam, putting the Hens in a significant deficit. The second inning brought a glimmer of hope as Ryan Vilade hit a single to right field, only for it to be followed by a double play that stifled any momentum. The Cubs capitalized further with a single that drove in two more runs, increasing the pressure on the Hens.

In the top of the fourth inning, Dingler sparked some offense with a double to right field. Leonard followed with a single, advancing Dingler to third. Bligh Madris then delivered a crucial single, bringing Dingler home for the Hens' first run. Vilade walked, loading the bases, and Leonard scored on Bigbie's sacrifice popfly. Although Vilade stole second, the Hens couldn't add more runs in that inning.

Montero was replaced by Alex Lange, who quickly made his presence felt by striking out a Cub and helping turn a 6-4-3 double play, thanks to Kreidler, Leonard, and Torkelson.

As the fifth inning began, the weather turned ominous with strong winds and heavy rain. Torkelson walked to first, but the downpour forced the game into a rain delay. The tarp was quickly deployed, and the game was paused.

After a suspended game, the game resumed with Dingler being hit by a pitch, granting him a free pass to first base. Andrew Navigato hit a line drive, but a double play ended the top of the inning. Bryce Tassin took over pitching duties, striking out a Cub and inducing another double play to end the inning cleanly.

In the top of the sixth, Vilade was hit by a pitch but was later picked off attempting to steal. Bigbie walked, but Kreidler struck out, leaving the Hens scoreless. The bottom of the sixth was uneventful with a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Andrew Vasquez replaced Tassin on the mound, but the Cubs extended their lead with a two-run homer. After a pitch hit a Cub, the umpires warned both dugouts, adding to the tension. Vasquez finished the inning by striking out the final batter.

The Cubs managed to score another run in the bottom of the eighth, further dimming the Hens' hopes. The final inning ended quickly with a 1-2-3 sequence, and the Mud Hens had to shift focus to the next game of the day.

Despite the tough loss, the Mud Hens showed resilience and determination, battling through both the Cubs' offense and challenging weather conditions. The day wasn't over, and more baseball awaited, offering a chance for redemption and a new chapter in their Iowa series.

Game Two:

The game began with a series of rapid outs, leaving both teams scoreless through the first two innings. Ty Madden, showing why he's on the Tigers' watch list, dominated the mound with six strikeouts by the end of the second inning.

The top of the third inning brought the excitement the fans were waiting for. Parker Meadows launched a towering pop fly home run right to the scoreboard in right field, marking the first run of the game. Spencer Torkelson followed suit, finding his sweet spot with a single line drive to left field. Jace Jung kept the momentum going with a grounder single to right field. However, Ryan Vilade's grounder resulted in a double play, stalling the rally. Iowa responded with a single and a double, tying the score. Madden, undeterred, struck out two more Cubs to end the third inning.

The fourth inning started with a bang as Bligh Madris smashed a home run beyond the fence, reclaiming the lead for the Mud Hens. Trey Wingenter replaced Madden in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cubs managed to tie the game again with a double.

The fifth inning promised more action when Andrew Navigato and Meadows walked. Torkelson delivered a line drive single, just shy of a home run, bringing in Navigato for the third run. Jung also walked, and with the bases loaded, the Cubs called for a mound visit. Madris walked, pushing Meadows home for another run, extending the lead. Justice Bigbie hit a deep pop fly to center, which was caught but allowed Torkelson to score. Bemboom then walked, reloading the bases. Kreidler hit a fly ball to center, perfectly placed for Jung and Madris to score, pushing the Hens ahead by five runs.

Devin Sweet replaced Wingenter on the mound, bringing a sense of calm after yesterday's stormy game. Despite the second game being only seven innings, it felt lengthy, with two more innings to go.

In the sixth inning, the Hens didn't let up. Torkelson walked, and Jung hit his fifteenth double of the season with a line drive, advancing Torkelson to third. Vilade walked, prompting another Cubs pitching change. Madris hit a pop fly to left, caught, but Torkelson seized the opportunity to run home, increasing the lead to four runs.

The final inning saw Bemboom hit a sharp line drive double to center field. Meadows, hungry for another home run, delivered with a blast to center, bringing in two more runs to seal the win.

Despite Iowa's efforts in the last inning, swinging the bats aggressively, Sean Guenther replaced Sweet to stop the Cubs' advance. Guenther struck out the last Cub, clinching another Mud Hens victory.

With a powerful offense and strategic pitching, the Mud Hens showcased their resilience and skill, ensuring a decisive win in Iowa. The team's performance was a testament to their determination and prowess on the field. You can find the Mud Hens on the field in Iowa again, tomorrow at 7:38 PM.

Notables:

Game One:

Madris (1-3, RBI, BB)

Game Two:

Meadows (3-4, 3RBI, 2HR)

Madris (1-2, 3RBI)

Kreidler (1-4, 2RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.