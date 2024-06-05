James Wood Named International League Player of the Month

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The office of Major League Baseball has named Red Wings OF JAMES WOOD International League Player of the Month for the month of May. The Washington Nationals' top prospect carried a league-leading.394 batting average (28-for-71) across 21 games and was atop several IL offensive leaderboards. He led the league in on-base percentage (.506), slugging percentage (.746), and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.252). The Maryland native paced the Red Wings offense in the month of May, leading the team in total bases (53), RBI (22), walks (17), as well as being tied for the most runs scored (18), hits (28) and home runs (7). Wood posted eight multi-hit games and held a 12-game hitting streak from May 3-16, which is the longest hitting streak by any Rochester hitter this year.

Wood, 21, was also named International Player of the Week for the week of May 3-12. Across all six games in the early May series, the Nationals farmhand posted a.455 (10-for-22) batting average, slugging five home runs and a double while driving in 12 RBI against the Scranton W/B RailRiders (NYY).

The 2021 Second-round MLB draft pick is Rochester's first International League player of the month since INF Jake Alu won the honors in September of 2022.

Rochester will take on the second-place Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders (NYY) when they return home June 11-16. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com.

