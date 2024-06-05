Gwinnett Stripers to Air Select Games on Peachtree Sports Network

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today a partnership with Gray Television for a live television broadcast of select games on Peachtree Sports Network for the 2024 season. The station will air the live broadcast of 13 Stripers' home games, beginning on Friday, June 14.

It is the first over-the-air television broadcast of Gwinnett Stripers baseball since 2014. Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH 17.2, as well as Comcast, Spectrum, and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo. Peachtree Sports Network is also carried free over the air on Gray-owned stations in Albany (WGCW 36.4), Augusta (WGAT 17.3), Columbus (WCTA 47.3), Macon (WPGA 50.1), and Savannah (WPHJ 19.3), Georgia.

Calling the action will be the Stripers' play-by-play team of lead broadcaster Dave Lezotte and broadcast assistant Jack Johnson. Lezotte is in his 12th season with the club and fourth as the "voice of the Stripers" on radio and television, while Johnson is in his second season serving as the No. 2 broadcaster.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gray Television to air Stripers baseball on Peachtree Sports Network this season," Stripers General Manager Erin McCormick said. "This partnership gives us a great opportunity to showcase the future stars of the Atlanta Braves and beautiful Coolray Field to more fans across the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia."

Launched in October 2023, Peachtree Sports Network brings live, local sports programming to viewers across the Atlanta area, six markets in Georgia, and several markets in Alabama. Two Sunday games are also scheduled to air on WPCH Atlanta's CW.

"Atlanta loves baseball, and with this partnership, they get to see even more," Vice President and General Manager of WANF/WPCH Erik Schrader said. "The Stripers are part of an outstanding organization that know how to develop young players, rehab current Braves stars, and put on a great product that more people in Atlanta will now be able to enjoy this summer."

Broadcast Schedule (dates and times subject to change):

Friday, June 14 - 7:00 PM vs. Nashville

Saturday, June 15 - 6:00 PM vs. Nashville

Friday, June 28 - 7:00 PM vs. Memphis

Saturday, June 29 - 6:00 PM vs. Memphis

Friday, July 12 - 7:00 PM vs. Jacksonville

Saturday, July 13 - 6:00 PM vs. Jacksonville

Friday, July 19 - 7:00 PM vs. Charlotte

Saturday, July 20 - 6:00 PM vs. Charlotte

Sunday, July 21 - 1:00 PM vs. Charlotte (PSN and WPCH)

Friday, August 2 - 7:00 PM vs. Nashville

Saturday, August 3 - 6:00 PM vs. Nashville

Sunday, August 4 - 1:00 PM vs. Nashville (PSN and WPCH)

Saturday, September 14 - 6:00 PM vs. Buffalo

WANF and WPCH made a heavy sports investment in its home city when they launched PSN, broadcasting Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks games, the 2024 WNBA Atlanta Dream season, as well as high school football, the Atlanta Vibe (Pro Volleyball), Atlanta Hustle (Ultimate Disc League), Atlanta Gladiators, Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL), and Georgia Swarm (Lacrosse). WANF and WPCH have served Atlanta communities for more than 50 years with local news, weather, sports, and entertainment. WANF & WPCH are owned by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), which is based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information visit https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/.

The Gwinnett Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, playing their 15th season at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga. For tickets, team merchandise or more information, visit GoStripers.com.

