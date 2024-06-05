RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 7-6 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The Tides overcame a six-run deficit, but Ben Rice, in his Triple-A debut, launched a go-ahead homer to power the RailRiders to victory.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the box during the opening frame. In his first Triple-A at-bat, Rice roped a single to right field that scored #1 Yankees prospect and MLB rehabber, Jasson Domínguez. After Jorbit Vivias walked, Carlos Narvaez loaded the bases with a single. Taylor Trammell followed with a three-run double to right center field, to make it 4-0. Greg Allen added an RBI base hit to score Trammell and give SWB a five-run advantage.
Norfolk scored one back in the top of the third. Heston Kjerstad tripled in #1 Orioles Prospect, Jackson Holliday, to make it 5-1.
The RailRiders answered in the bottom half of the inning. Narvaez scored on a Jeter Downs RBI single making it 6-1 SWB.
The Tides chipped away at the lead in the top of the fifth. Holliday and Daniel Johnson's knocked in runs, making it 6-3.
Norfolk scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the game. After Terrin Vavra and Blake Hunt singled, Shayne Fontana bunted to reach and load the bases. Robinson hit an RBI single making it 6-4. The Tides inched closer off Holliday's RBI and then Kjerstad tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Rice continued his debut with his first Triple-A homer in the bottom of the seventh. His 365-foot blast gave SWB the lead at 7-6. It was his 13th home run of the season.
Yoendrys Gómez went 4.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five. Anthony Misiewicz (W,2-0) gave up one run on two hits and Ron Marinaccio (S,3) closed the door with 2.0 innings of shutout ball.
Norfolk's Jonathon Heasley pitched 2.1 innings surrendering six runs on nine hits. Tucker Davidson (L, 1-2) worked 5.2 innings of relief, garnering one run on one hit and striking out seven.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Norfolk on Thursday night. The RailRiders lefty Josh Maciejewski faces Norfolk's Carlos Tavera. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 35-24
