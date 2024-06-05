Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester

June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-26) vs. Worcester Red Sox (26-32)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 6.21) vs. RHP Grant Gambrell (3-6, 3.93)

SOX SLAYERS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their 30th win of the season in the series-opening game against Worcester last night, 11-4...2B JACKSON CLUFF homered and doubled to propel the offense, and RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 15 games...RHP SPENSER WATKINS picked up his second win of the season on the mound, allowing two earned across 5.2 innings, and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM extended his scoreless appearance streak to nine consecutive games...the Red Wings look to take the first two games of the series tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against RHP Grant Gambrell.

JACK OPS THREE: 2B JACKSON CLUFF finished last night 2-for-4 with his third home run of the season, a double, a career-high four RBI, and a run scored...this is his third career game with multiple extra-base hits and the first time that he's homered and doubled in the same contest...

Since he was transferred to Rochester on 5/24, he has reached base safely in all nine games he's played with the Red Wings.

BLANK OF AMERICA: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to fifteen games last night, finishing 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored...the Pennsylvania native has the second longest active on-base streak behind JAMES WOOD (29)...

Blankenhorn is tied for second in the International League in doubles (5) and tied for fifth in walks since he started his on-base streak in the first game of a doubleheader on 5/21.

ON CLOUD NINE: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM worked a hitless ninth to seal the first game of the series for Rochester while striking out two and walking one...the Georgia native extended his scoreless appearance streak to nine, the longest active streak on the team and third-longest active streak in the International League...over this stretch, Amos leads the IL in batting average against with.059 (2-for-34) and in ERA (0.00) since his streak began on 5/12 (min. 11.0 IP).

WHOOPS!: Rochester scored seven unearned runs on five Worcester errors last night in the series opener...this is the first time the Red Wings scored seven unearned runs since 5/5 in 2015 against Indianapolis and the first time a team has committed five errors against Rochester since Scranton/WB did so on 9/29 in 2021.

KLEPTOMANIACS: 1B JUAN YEPEZ stole his third base of the season last night, and first since game one on 4/13 at Buffalo...Rochester has now totaled 72 stolen bases this season, fourth-most in the International League...

Three stolen bases is a career-high for Yepez at the Triple-A level.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.