Sounds' Game Versus Louisville Suspended Due to Rain
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats were suspended after 11 innings tonight due to rain at First Horizon Park. The game was tied at 3-3 when play was stopped.
Tonight's game will be resumed on Thursday, June 6 at 5:35 p.m. The originally scheduled game between Nashville and Louisville will be played after the conclusion of Wednesday's suspended game and be nine innings.
Fans with tickets to tomorrow's game are good for both the conclusion of tonight's suspended game and tomorrow's game.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2024. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.'
