Saints' Stars Shine Brightest in 5-1 Win Over Mets
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Add Edouard Julien and Brooks Lee into the lineup and it makes everyone around them better. On the mound, Caleb Boushley has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers on the staff all season long. Those three played a huge role in the St. Paul Saints 5-1 victory over the Syracuse Mets at CHS Field in front of 5,278.
It didn't take long for Julien to make his mark. The first pitch he saw from the #27 prospect in baseball, Christian Scott, was driven over the left field wall for a solo homer, his first with the Saints, making it 1-0.
Boushley locked down the fourth highest scoring team in the International League allowing just a two-out double in the first and a one out single in the third, that was erased on a double play, through the first three innings.
The only mistake Boushley made on the night came against Trayce Thompson who knotted the game for the Mets with a solo home run to right-center leading off the fifth, his 14th of the season. Boushley retired the final seven men he faced going 7.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight. He became the sixth International League pitcher to go at least 7.0 innings, not walk a batter, and striking out eight in a game this season.
The Saints took advantage of the #97 prospect in baseball, Blade Tidwell, who came on in relief of Scott in the sixth. With one out Austin Martin and Matt Wallner walked. Lee made it 2-1 with an RBI single into left. That was followed by a three-run homer from Michael Helman, his eighth of the season, making it 5-1.
The bullpen did the rest as Jay Jackson tossed a perfect eighth inning while striking out one.
Saints pitchers retired 11 Mets hitters in a row from two outs in the fifth until a one out walk in the ninth by Kody Funderburk. After striking out Hayden Senger to leadoff the ninth, Funderburk walked Luisangel Acuña before fanning the final two hitters to end the game.
The same two teams meet in a doubleheader, games two and three of the six-game series, on Thursday evening at CHS Field beginning at 5:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Adam Plutko (0-1, 4.26) to the mound in game one of the doubleheader against Mets RHP Don Hamel (1-2, 6.91). In game two the Saints send RHP Louie Varland (2-4, 4.30) to the mound against Mets RHP Mike Vasil (2-3, 7.59). Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
