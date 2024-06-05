Five-Run Comeback Spoiled By Railriders' Late Homer
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MOOSIC, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (31-28) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-24), 7-6, on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The Tides were down 6-1 at one point but managed to climb back to tie the game on five unanswered runs. A home run in the seventh inning by the RailRiders stopped the Tides' comeback.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded for five runs in the first inning. Ben Rice broke the scoring open with an RBI single. Two batters later, Taylor Trammell belted a double with the bases loaded to score three runs. Greg Allen capped their big inning with an RBI single that scored Trammell to put the game at 5-0 early.
The first run scored by Norfolk came in the third inning when Heston Kjerstad knocked a two-out RBI triple. But the RailRiders took that run right back when Jeter Downs knocked an RBI single to make the game 6-1 after three innings.
The Tides started crawling back in the fifth inning with two runs, with both Jackson Holliday and Daniel Johnson hitting RBI singles. Another three runs scored in the sixth to tie the game, with all three happening consecutively. Norfolk loaded the bases with three singles to start the inning, followed by an RBI single by Errol Robinson. Jackson Holliday was next and beat out a double play to get the RBI. Kjerstad knocked in the final run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 6-6.
The comeback was spoiled, however. The RailRiders got the go-ahead home run the needed from Rice to eventually top the Tides, 7-6. The loss by Norfolk tonight evens the series at 1-1.
Game three of the series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow. RHP Carlos Tavera (Triple-A debut) is on the hill for Norfolk, while LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-0, 2.70) will start for the RailRiders.
POSTGAME NOTES
Holliday Season: Extending his career-high hitting streak to 11 games today was Jackson Holliday, who went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a walk...it was his 12th multi-hit game...it also extended Holliday's on-base streak to 19 games...during the on-base streak, which started on May 15, Holliday is hitting.290 (20-for-69) with 20 runs, six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 18 walks while slashing.437/.507/.944.
Cheddar Kjerstad: Going 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a sac fly RBI tonight was Heston Kjerstad...he leads the league in RBI (48), OPS (1.077) and slugging percentage (.671), while also ranking sixth in average (.323) and tied for fifth in runs (39).
Our Vavra-ite: Also getting multiple hits tonight was Terrin Vavra, who went 2-for-4 with a run...he's hit safely in three straight games, batting.429 (6-for-14)...today was Vavra's 75th career game with Norfolk, where he's hitting.316 (92-for-291) with 21 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBI... in his Triple-A career he has hit better against right-handed pitchers (.340, 70-for-206) than vs. lefties (.259, 22-for-85).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Sounds' Game Versus Louisville Suspended Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Five-Run Comeback Spoiled By Railriders' Late Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Saints' Stars Shine Brightest in 5-1 Win Over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Christian Scott Stars in Triple-A Return, But Syracuse Falls to St. Paul, 5-1 on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Adams Homers Twice To Lift Red Wings Over Woosox - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth - Memphis Redbirds
- Yorke's Debut Spoiled as WooSox Lose Fourth Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Lehigh Valley Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs' Bullpen Clamps Down on Buffalo to Earn Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Aranda's Homer Caps Bulls Surge as Durham Wins 7th Straight - Durham Bulls
- Gray, Tyler Help Jacksonville Slip by Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Opener to 'Shrimp, 2-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Despite Dominant Outing from Winans, Stripers Lose 5-3 in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- I-Cubs Split with Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Yorke Promoted to WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Doubleheader: 2-10 Loss, 10-8 Victory over Iowa Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alvarez Bangs Career-High Tying Four Hits as Indians Bounce Back to Defeat Clippers, 11-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Edwin Rios Brings Championship Experience to Bats - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings to be Featured Thursday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Legendary Braves Pitching Coach Leo Mazzone to Sign Autographs at Truist Field on June 19 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodríguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Nashville Sounds
- James Wood Named International League Player of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Minor League Baseball's May Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - IL
- César Prieto Named Cardinals Top Minor Leaguer for the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers to Air Select Games on Peachtree Sports Network - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.