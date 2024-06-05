Memphis Loses Late Despite Game-Tying Walker Double in Eighth
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 4-3 loss at the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Wednesday night at Werner Park in Omaha.
Memphis snagged the lead in the top of the first inning on a second baseman Cesar Prieto RBI single. Prieto was named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month earlier today for his work in May. With Memphis down a run in the eighth inning, right fielder Jordan Walker smacked a double to tie the game.
Adam Kloffenstein had his start cut short in the top of the fourth inning after he was ejected for hitting a batter. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on one hit, walked two and struck out three in 3.0-plus innings of work. The only hit Kloffenstein allowed was a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Relievers Brandon Komar, Kolton Ingram and Ryan Loutos combined to fill the next 5.0 innings and did not allow a run. The group combined to strike out eight, walked just one and allowed two hits. Connor Thomas (2-2) allowed the winning run to score with two outs in the ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
