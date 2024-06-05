Despite Dominant Outing from Winans, Stripers Lose 5-3 in Durham
June 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC - Allan Winans struck out eight over 6.0 one-hit innings in a quality start for the Gwinnett Stripers (27-32) on Wednesday night, but the Durham Bulls (28-31) scored five runs in the eighth to win 5-3 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett built a 3-0 lead with single runs in the third, fifth, and seventh innings. Ramon Laureano and Yuli Gurriel each tallied RBI singles, and Forrest Wall drew a bases-loaded walk. Up 3-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Stripers saw Durham score five runs with two outs against Zach Logue (L, 1-4). Taylor Walls' pop-up to left dropped in for a game-tying two run double, and Jonathan Aranda followed with a two-run homer to right.
Key Contributors: Laureano (3-for-5, RBI) had the only multi-hit game for the Stripers, backing Winans' scoreless effort. Walls and Aranda each went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulls.
Noteworthy: Gurriel went 1-for-3 with an RBI to extend his team-best on-base streak to 21 games. The loss was Gwinnett's first when leading after seven innings this year (now 19-1). Winans tied his season high for strikeouts a start removed from walking a career-high seven on May 30 at Norfolk.
Next Game (Thursday, June 6): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Darius Vines (0-1, 5.54 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Angel Sanchez (3-0, 1.59 ERA) for the Bulls.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
