WooSox Stay Hot, Win Sixth Straight in 8-1 Victory over Syracuse

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- Behind Hunter Dobbins' excellent start and another high-scoring offensive night, the Worcester Red Sox (40-26)/(75-66) won their 40th game of the 2024 season's second half, defeating the Syracuse Mets (26-40)/(72-68) by a score of 8-1 in the fourth game of their seven-game set at Polar Park. Four WooSox batters--Chase Meidroth, Vaughn Grissom, Bobby Dalbec, and Dalton Guthrie--recorded multiple hits in the win.

Hunter Dobbins got the start for Worcester on Thursday night and tossed a one-two-three first inning to begin the ballgame. Roman Anthony started the WooSox' half of the first with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With Anthony on second, Vaughn Grissom lined an RBI single to center to give the WooSox an early lead. Though they would threaten to score again, Mets starter Justin Jarvis escaped without any more hurt.

Two innings later, Worcester added to their lead in a big way--scoring four runs and chasing Jarvis from the game. Anthony smoked a 112 mph leadoff double to start the frame and Chase Meidroth followed with a base knock to center, giving the WooSox runners on the corners with nobody out. Jamie Westbrook's sacrifice fly scored Anthony and, after Bobby Dalbec's base hit, Tyler Heineman smacked a two-run triple off the Worcester Wall to double the lead. Dalton Guthrie's RBI knock capped the frame for the WooSox, who held a five-run advantage after three innings.

Worcester plated another run in the fourth with Westbrook adding his second sacrifice fly of the evening after the WooSox loaded the bases with one out. Though Syracuse got a run back on JT Schwartz's solo shot in the fifth, Worcester continued to add in their half of the inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Meidroth turned on a 101 mph offering from Shintaro Fujinami and dropped a two-run single into center that fell just out of the diving reach of José Azocar in center.

The WooSox' seven-run cushion was plenty for Dobbins, who turned in his best Triple-A start on Thursday night. The 25-year-old righty hurled six innings of one-run ball--and was efficient doing so. Dobbins threw 54 of his 76 pitches for strikes and walked just one batter in his third outing with the WooSox. He would finish with a line of 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

First out of the 'pen for Worcester was Jose Adames, who signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on August 30 and had since been in the Florida Complex League. In his first appearance with the WooSox, the 31-year-old walked a batter in a scoreless seventh inning before handing the ball to Wyatt Olds, who maintained Worcester's seven-run lead through the eighth.

Anthony began the WooSox' half of the eighth with his third walk of the game--the fourth time he reached base safely on Thursday night. Recently ranked as Baseball America's No. 1 prospect, it was his sixth time reaching base at least four times in just 27 games with the WooSox. Anthony also extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Thursday and is now hitting .385 with a .480 on-base percentage during the month of September.

Last out of the 'pen for Worcester was Chase Shugart, who hurled a seamless ninth inning to secure the WooSox' 8-1 win over Syracuse--their sixth straight victory and 10th in their last 11 contests. Dobbins (W, 1-2) earned his first Triple-A victory while Jarvis (L, 1-3) suffered the defeat.

The WooSox and Mets will continue their seven-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Friday night at Polar Park. Brad Keller (3-1, 3.51) will get the start for Worcester opposite Dom Hamel (3-9, 7.22), who is listed as Syracuse's probable starter. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN and radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.