WooSox Broadcaster Tyler Murray Named Radio Voice of the New York Knicks

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are pleased to report that one of their broadcasters, Tyler Murray, has earned a job in the National Basketball Association. Murray will be the new radio voice of the New York Knicks handling play-by-play on all Knicks games throughout the 2024-2025 season. He will also fill-in for select MSG Networks telecasts of Knicks basketball.

Murray joined the WooSox radio and television broadcast team in 2022 and becomes the 13th former full-time PawSox/WooSox broadcaster currently working in Major League Baseball, the National Football League, and now the National Basketball Association.

The New York Knicks and MSG Networks made the announcement today that Murray will join their broadcast team for all 82 regular season games and playoffs on 880 ESPN New York Radio. He will also fill-in on select TV broadcasts when legendary Knicks voices Mike Breen and Kenny Albert have national assignments.

"MSG Networks welcomes Tyler to our broadcast team," said Kevin Marotta, senior vice president, content and marketing, MSG Networks. "We've admired Tyler's versatility, his work ethic and his passion for New York Knicks basketball and he will be a great fit with our current group of distinguished Knicks broadcasters. Tyler and Monica McNutt will form a dynamic team that Knicks fans will respect and appreciate."

Murray was the lead radio and TV broadcaster for the Worcester Red Sox during their 2022-2024 seasons appearing on NESN, NESN+, and the WooSox/Cumulus Radio Network with Jim Cain, Mike Antonellis, Jay Burnham, Cooper Boardman, and J.P. Ricciardi.

Furthermore, Tyler has had the opportunity this season to join the Boston Red Sox radio broadcast crew for approximately 25 games on the WEEI/Red Sox Radio Network working with Will Flemming (a former PawSox broadcaster) and Lou Merloni (a former PawSox/Red Sox player).

Murray is the latest in a long line of PawSox/WooSox broadcasters who have received the call to the big leagues. Those include: Gary Cohen (New York Mets in 1989), Don Orsillo (Boston Red Sox in 2001), David Flemming (San Francisco Giants in 2004), Andy Freed (Tampa Bay Rays in 2005), Dave Jageler (Washington Nationals in 2006), Dan Hoard (NFL Cincinnati Bengals in 2011), Aaron Goldsmith (Seattle Mariners in 2013), Bob Socci (New England Patriots in 2013), Jeff Levering(Milwaukee Brewers in 2015), Will Flemming (Boston Red Sox in 2019), Mike Monaco (ESPN & Boston Red Sox fill-in on NESN), and Josh Maurer (Milwaukee Brewers in 2022). Amazingly, all are still with the teams that hired them directly from Pawtucket except for Orsillo who is now the TV voice of the San Diego Padres.

Murray, 34, was hired by the WooSox prior to the 2022 season after being the lead broadcaster of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the previous six seasons. In addition to 14 years as a Minor League broadcaster, Tyler has been the primary voice for Hockey East on NESN and broadcasts dozens of college sporting events on NESN throughout the year. He's primarily called college basketball for UMass on WEEI Springfield and for UNH on ESPN+.

Tyler was born in Riverside, Connecticut, grew up in Medfield, Massachusetts, went to Xaverian Brothers High in Westwood, MA, and graduated Boston University with a Broadcast Journalism degree in 2011. He started his play-by-play career with the Daytona Cubs in 2012 and spent four years in the Florida State League. He returned to New England to broadcast for the Fisher Cats in 2016.

Murray, who lives in Nashua, NH with his wife Chrissy, has also provided play-by-play for a variety of sports and schools in New England over the past dozen years, including Boston University, Boston College, Dartmouth, Harvard, Holy Cross, Merrimack, Northeastern, Providence, UConn, UNH, UMass, UMass Boston, UMass Lowell, and many others.

"I've dreamed of calling Knicks games for as long as I can remember, so my family and I couldn't be more excited," said Murray. "It's an honor to join MSG Networks, and to represent everyone who has lifted me up along the way.

"The WooSox took a chance on me three years ago, and I'm so grateful for the experiences I've had and the friendships I've made at Polar Park," he added. "I'm proud to continue the incredible tradition of Red Sox Triple-A broadcasters taking the next step in their professional careers."

