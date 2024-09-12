Eerily Similar Feeling, Saints Give up Three-Run Homer in Eighth and Fall 8-7 to Clippers

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - If you put Wednesday night's game side-by-side with Thursday night's game you would find several similarities. The St. Paul Saints got an insurance run in the eighth on a bases loaded walk, but couldn't deliver the knockout blow. In the bottom of the inning the Columbus Clippers would get a three-run homer. The only difference, on Wednesday night that tied the game, but on Thursday night that proved to be the difference in an 8-7 loss at Huntington Park.

With the Saints leading 6-5 in the eighth Carson McCusker led off the eighth inning for the Saints with a single to left. With one out Morales was hit by a pitch and Bannon followed with a walk to load the bases. With two outs Payton Eeles walked forcing in a run giving the Saints a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the inning Johnathan Rodriguez led off with an infield single to third. After a fielder's choice erased Rodriguez, Myles Straw walked. After a flyout, Reynel Delgado delivered a three-run homer to right, his ninth of the season, giving the Clippers an 8-7 lead and the eventual victory.

The Saints struck first for the second consecutive game when Michael Helman gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to straightaway center in the first, his 14th of the season.

An error cost the Saints a run in the second. Rodriguez led off with a single to right, moved up to third on a couple of groundouts, and scored when Bryan Lavastida reached on a throwing error by shortstop Rylan Bannon tying the game at one.

In the third the Clippers took the lead. With two out and nobody on Juan Brito singled to right-center. That was followed by a two-run homer to right by Angel Martinez, his seventh of the season, giving the Clippers a 3-1 lead.

With two outs and nobody on the Saints put up a crooked number. McCusker got it started with a double to left-center. Jair Camargo walked putting runners at first and second. Morales' single to center scored McCusker making it 3-2. Bannon knotted the game at three with a double off the wall in left. Anthony Prato then dropped a two-run double down the right field line scoring two giving the Saints a 5-3 lead.

The Saints added a run in the sixth when the first three hitters reached in the inning. McCusker led off with a walk, moved to third on a single to right by Camargo, and scored on an infield single to third by Morales stretching the lead to 6-3.

Martinez led off the bottom of the inning for the Clippers with a walk. He stole second, took third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch cutting the Saints lead to 6-4.

The Clippers got to within a run in the seventh when Christian Cairo walked with one out, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to center by Brito making it 6-5.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Huntington Park on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (1-5, 6.20) to the mound against Clippers LHP Doug Nikhazy (5-3, 3.27). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.