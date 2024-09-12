Reigning National Champion Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Team to Play Exhibition Game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park, in conjunction with the University of Tennessee and Western Kentucky University, announced today that the Volunteers and the Hilltoppers will play a fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

"It's exciting to welcome the 2024 national champions in their first game since taking home the title," said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. "I'm sure Vols fans in Middle Tennessee will be thrilled to watch their team in Hit City. It's also great to host a club from just up the road in Western Kentucky."

Tickets are on sale now, with concourse level seating starting at $20 plus tax. Club Level seats are available for $40 plus tax. All premium hospitality, outfield group and picnic areas are also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.