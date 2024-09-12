Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 at Indianapolis

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (34-31, 72-66) vs. Indianapolis Indians (38-26, 71-66)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 7.16) vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge (2-3, 5.45)

CRASHING IN INDY: On a special day of remembrance, the Rochester Red Wings faced off against the Indianapolis Indians for the second game of their final road trip of the season...C RILEY ADAMS homered for the ninth time with the Red Wings this season, and 1B JOEY MENESES roped an extra-base hit for the third-straight game...RHP SPENSER WATKINS fought through 7.0 full innings on the mound, tied for his longest start of 2024...Rochester looks to snap a four-game skid tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Indians RHP Aaron Shortridge.

ADAM BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS launched his ninth home run of the season with the Red Wings yesterday, and was hit-by-a-pitch twice to finish 1-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored...the homer sailed 423 feet and came off the bat at exactly 110 MPH, the fourth-hardest hit home run by a Red Wing this season...

Nine homers are his most with a single team since 2019 with Double-A New Hampshire (TOR).

CAN'T MESS WITH MENESES: 1B JOEY MENESES picked up his fifth extra-base hit over his last three games yesterday via a double in the ninth and went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored in the loss...since he joined the Red Wings on 7/5, Meneses holds a share of the team lead with ten two-baggers and ranks second with 17 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 26 RBI, a .447 slugging percentage and a .754 OPS...

This is the first time the Mexico native has logged five XBH in three games since 7/31 through 8/8 in 2023 with Washington, and the first time in MiLB since 2021 (6/6-9 with Double-A Portland).

ELEMENTARY, MY DEAR WATKINS: RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in 7.0 innings on the mound yesterday in his 22nd start of the season, and allowed five earned on 10 hits while striking out four and walking one...this is tied for both Watkins' longest start (3x, Last 6/21 at SYR) and the longest start by a Red Wing this season...

The Arizona native's 4.61 ERA (58 ER/113.1 IP) is ninth-best among qualified International League pitchers.

ACTION JACKSON: 2B JACKSON CLUFF stole his 18th base in 18 attempts yesterday afternoon, and finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored...18 stolen bases without a caught stealing is the most of any Triple-A player this season, and is the most by a Red Wing since at least 2004.

A STONE'S TOSS: RF STONE GARRETT laced his 13th extra-base hit of the second half in the ninth inning yesterday...since the Red Wings began the second half of the season on 6/25, the Houston native currently ranks tied for first in batting average (.325), and doubles (10) among all Rochester hitters with a minimum of 100 at-bats.

