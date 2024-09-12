Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-1 Thursday at PNC Field. A three-run homer in the fourth, 14 strikeouts from RailRiders pitchers, and timely defense throughout the contest secured the victory for SWB.

Yankees #5 Prospect Will Warren held Lehigh Valley scoreless until the third when Otto Kemp hit an RBI groundout, plating Matt Kroon for a 1-0 IronPigs advantage.

The RailRiders defense kept the game a one-run deficit in the fourth when Oswald Peraza threw out Ryan McKenna at home. Warren then struck out Phillies #25 Prospect Carlos De La Cruz, leaving a runner on and finishing the inning clean.

Scranton/Wilkers-Barre gained control in the home half of the frame. After Ben Rice walked and Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch, T.J. Rumfield cleared the bases with his 13th home run of the season, a 391-foot bomb to right, putting the RailRiders up 3-1.

Warren (W, 6-5) struck out nine through five innings, allowing one run on three hits. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen held the IronPigs scoreless through the last four frames. Victor Gonzalez, Nick Burdi, and Phil Bickford pitched one scoreless inning apiece. Down a pair in the ninth, Lehigh Valley put runners on the corners but Ron Marinaccio (S, 7) struck out Matt Kroon to shut the door.

Robinson Pina (L, 1-4) tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on three hits and striking out six.

The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends left-hander Tom Pannone to face Lehigh Valley's Tyler Phillips. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. and tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

38-28

81-59

