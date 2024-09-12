Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-1 Thursday at PNC Field. A three-run homer in the fourth, 14 strikeouts from RailRiders pitchers, and timely defense throughout the contest secured the victory for SWB.
Yankees #5 Prospect Will Warren held Lehigh Valley scoreless until the third when Otto Kemp hit an RBI groundout, plating Matt Kroon for a 1-0 IronPigs advantage.
The RailRiders defense kept the game a one-run deficit in the fourth when Oswald Peraza threw out Ryan McKenna at home. Warren then struck out Phillies #25 Prospect Carlos De La Cruz, leaving a runner on and finishing the inning clean.
Scranton/Wilkers-Barre gained control in the home half of the frame. After Ben Rice walked and Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch, T.J. Rumfield cleared the bases with his 13th home run of the season, a 391-foot bomb to right, putting the RailRiders up 3-1.
Warren (W, 6-5) struck out nine through five innings, allowing one run on three hits. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen held the IronPigs scoreless through the last four frames. Victor Gonzalez, Nick Burdi, and Phil Bickford pitched one scoreless inning apiece. Down a pair in the ninth, Lehigh Valley put runners on the corners but Ron Marinaccio (S, 7) struck out Matt Kroon to shut the door.
Robinson Pina (L, 1-4) tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on three hits and striking out six.
The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends left-hander Tom Pannone to face Lehigh Valley's Tyler Phillips. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. and tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
38-28
81-59
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 12, 2024
- Walk off Stings Bats in 5-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Home Runs by Baldwin, Martinez Not Enough to Back Hackenberg in 3-2 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Resilient Hens Show Grit in 7-1 Battle, Eye Redemption - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Sulser Tosses 5.0 Shutout Frames as Indians Extend Win Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Roden Once Again Leads Bisons to Win in Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Eerily Similar Feeling, Saints Give up Three-Run Homer in Eighth and Fall 8-7 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Stay Hot, Win Sixth Straight in 8-1 Victory over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Bats Held in Check in Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rogers Strong Start Leads Tides To Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Shade Bulls, 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Continues to Struggle in 8-1 Loss on Thursday Night at Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Uno Mas Luces de Buffalo Take Take the Field Wednesday vs. RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to Host Lou Gramm Night September 19 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Broadcaster Tyler Murray Named Radio Voice of the New York Knicks - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez Walks It off for the Clip Show - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds and Redbirds Postponed on Thursday - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: September 17-22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Reigning National Champion Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Team to Play Exhibition Game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25 - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener with 8-1 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Drop Second Straight with 9-2 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - September 12
- RailRiders Rebound to Split with Lehigh Valley
- SWB Game Notes - September 11
- RailRiders Taken Down by IronPigs, 5-3