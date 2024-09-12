Cameron Tosses Quality Start in 7-1 Chasers Win over Toledo
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers worked back into the win column with a 7-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday at Werner Park.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Storm Chasers got on the board early and took their first lead of the series as Tyler Gentry drew a two-out walk and set up Nelson Velázquez to hit a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 lead in favor of Omaha, his second straight game with a long ball.
The Mud Hens answered in the top of the fourth inning and cut the lead to 2-1 lead with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, the only run Omaha starting pitcher Noah Cameron surrendered in the game.
Omaha answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning as Gentry led off the frame with a single and promptly came around to score on Velázquez's second two-run homer of the game, to increase the Chasers' lead to 4-1 at the end of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Storm Chasers' third two-run shot of the game brought home two more runs, as Nate Eaton plated John Rave with his 16th two-run blast of the year to grow the lead to 6-1.
Cameron finished the night with a seventh quality start on the season in eight outings with Omaha, as he allowed just the one run over 6.0 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Dan Altavilla entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and retired the Mud Hens on just three pitches, with a leadoff single erased on a double play. Altavilla offered 2.0 scoreless innings, with one strikeout in his evening.
Omaha added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Velázquez led off the frame with a double, his third extra-base hit of the night. After a ground out by Nick Pratto that advanced Velázquez to third, Ryan Fitzgerald singled on a soft bunt towards third base that scored Velázquez for a 7-1 lead.
Evan Sisk entered the game in the top of the ninth and walked a batter but struck out one as part of a scoreless inning to secure the 7-1 Omaha win.
The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Mud Hens on Friday September 13 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 12, 2024
- Cameron Tosses Quality Start in 7-1 Chasers Win over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Home Runs Sink Jacksonville in 9-4 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Walk off Stings Bats in 5-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Home Runs by Baldwin, Martinez Not Enough to Back Hackenberg in 3-2 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Resilient Hens Show Grit in 7-1 Battle, Eye Redemption - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Sulser Tosses 5.0 Shutout Frames as Indians Extend Win Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Roden Once Again Leads Bisons to Win in Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Eerily Similar Feeling, Saints Give up Three-Run Homer in Eighth and Fall 8-7 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Stay Hot, Win Sixth Straight in 8-1 Victory over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Bats Held in Check in Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rogers Strong Start Leads Tides To Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Shade Bulls, 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Continues to Struggle in 8-1 Loss on Thursday Night at Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Uno Mas Luces de Buffalo Take Take the Field Wednesday vs. RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to Host Lou Gramm Night September 19 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Broadcaster Tyler Murray Named Radio Voice of the New York Knicks - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez Walks It off for the Clip Show - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds and Redbirds Postponed on Thursday - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: September 17-22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Reigning National Champion Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Team to Play Exhibition Game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25 - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener with 8-1 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Drop Second Straight with 9-2 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Cameron Tosses Quality Start in 7-1 Chasers Win over Toledo
- Omaha Drops Series Opener with 8-1 Loss to Toledo
- Chasers Drop Second Straight with 9-2 Loss to Toledo
- Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Toledo Mud Hens Back to Werner Park
- Bowlan Throws Immaculate Inning in 5-4 Loss