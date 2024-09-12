Cameron Tosses Quality Start in 7-1 Chasers Win over Toledo

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers worked back into the win column with a 7-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday at Werner Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Storm Chasers got on the board early and took their first lead of the series as Tyler Gentry drew a two-out walk and set up Nelson Velázquez to hit a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 lead in favor of Omaha, his second straight game with a long ball.

The Mud Hens answered in the top of the fourth inning and cut the lead to 2-1 lead with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, the only run Omaha starting pitcher Noah Cameron surrendered in the game.

Omaha answered back in the bottom of the fourth inning as Gentry led off the frame with a single and promptly came around to score on Velázquez's second two-run homer of the game, to increase the Chasers' lead to 4-1 at the end of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Storm Chasers' third two-run shot of the game brought home two more runs, as Nate Eaton plated John Rave with his 16th two-run blast of the year to grow the lead to 6-1.

Cameron finished the night with a seventh quality start on the season in eight outings with Omaha, as he allowed just the one run over 6.0 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Dan Altavilla entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and retired the Mud Hens on just three pitches, with a leadoff single erased on a double play. Altavilla offered 2.0 scoreless innings, with one strikeout in his evening.

Omaha added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Velázquez led off the frame with a double, his third extra-base hit of the night. After a ground out by Nick Pratto that advanced Velázquez to third, Ryan Fitzgerald singled on a soft bunt towards third base that scored Velázquez for a 7-1 lead.

Evan Sisk entered the game in the top of the ninth and walked a batter but struck out one as part of a scoreless inning to secure the 7-1 Omaha win.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Mud Hens on Friday September 13 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.