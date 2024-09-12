September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (62-78) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (63-76)

Thursday, September 12 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 5.26) vs. LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-4, 4.40)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats play the third of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the final home series of the 2024 season for the I-Cubs...right-hander Connor Noland is scheduled to make his ninth outing for Iowa and his eighth start for Iowa tonight...Noland went 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA (24 ER in 86.1 IP) in 16 starts with Double-A Tennessee before being promoted to Iowa...left-hander Brandon Leibrandt is slated to make his 16th start for Louisville.

BACK ON TRACK: Iowa snapped a three-game losing skid yesterday as they defeated the Louisville Bats by a 5-3 score...with the game tied at 3-3 in the eighth inning, William Simoneit drove in two runs with a double to give the I-Cubs a 5-3 advantage and Daniel Palencia tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the win for Iowa...along with Simoneit, Trayce Thompson, Matt Shaw and Darius Hill all had a two-hit game... Michael Arias pitched 2.0 scoreless frames and earned his third win with Iowa.

THROWING HEAT: Yesterday, Daniel Palencia threw 10 pitches over 100 MPH in 1.0 scoreless inning...he has thrown the second-most pitches over 100 MPH (111) in the minor leagues this year trailing leader Zach Maxwell (130).

SERIES WRAP UP: Iowa ended the six-game series against St. Paul winning two of the four games and getting outscored by a 37-35 margin...the I-Cubs played the Saints 24 times this season and posted a 11-13 record.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are matching up in a six-game series for the third time this season...the I-Cubs have gone 8-6 against the Bats including a series win from April 16-21 at Principal Park (4-2) and a series split at Louisville from May 28-June 2.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 27-21 in one-run games this season with their 11-10 loss Tuesday night...the I-Cubs have played the second-most one-run games in the International League, trailing Jacksonville (Miami) who has gone 23-27 in such games this year.

START THE STREAK: Darius Hill extended his hit streak to 10 games yesterday in which he is batting .366 (15- for-41) with six extra-base hits and five multi-hit efforts...it is tied for longest such streak by an I-Cub this season along with Cole Roederer from June 20-July 1 and is tied for the longest active hit streak in the International League.

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie went 2-for-5 Friday night with two home runs and five RBI...it marked his second multi-homer of the season following Aug. 25 at Toledo and the sixth of his career...the five RBI set a season high for Caissie and is one short of his career high of six set on April 12, 2023 at Montgomery with Double-A Tennessee...over his last 14 games, Caissie is batting .373 (18-for-51) with six doubles, one triple, five home runs and 16 RBI.

BRIGHTER DAYS: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 19-16 in their last 35 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last five series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis) and a series loss at St. Paul in which they won two of the six games.

THE FIRST ONE: Shortstop Ed Howard joined Iowa's active roster prior to last night's loss to Louisville from Advanced-A South Bend...he tallied his first Triple-A hit in the seventh inning with a single off Sam Benschoter...the Chicago native was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

SIMON SAYS: Iowa Cubs infielder/catcher William Simoneit has had clutch plate appearances in back-to-back days... on Tuesday he hit a three-run homer to cut the lead to one and yesterday, he broke a 3-3 tie with the double to put the I-Cubs ahead and secure the win...Simoneit is batting .538 (7-for-13) with three extra-base hits across four games in September.

