Red Wings to Host Lou Gramm Night September 19

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are pleased to announce a special event honoring Rochester native LOU GRAMM, the iconic lead singer of Foreigner, on Thursday, September 19 at Innovative Field. This celebration comes just one month before Lou Gramm and Foreigner's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The event will begin at 5:00 pm, ahead of the Red Wings game against the Iowa Cubs at 6:05 pm. Fans can meet Lou Gramm during an autograph session from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Official Lou Gramm merchandise will be available for purchase.

The evening will include an on-field interview with Lou Gramm from 5:40 pm to 5:45 pm, where he'll discuss his career and upcoming Hall of Fame induction. Lou Gramm will also perform the National Anthem, offering fans a memorable rendition with his signature voice.

Rochester Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON shared his enthusiasm for the event: "This is a unique opportunity for the Rochester Community to celebrate our own Juke Box Hero. Lou Gramm has been an inspiration to many, and we're honored to host this event at Innovative Field and to celebrate a true Rock and Roll legend before his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Lou Gramm added, "I've been a baseball fan all my life, and the Red Wings are my hometown team. I'm honored, and excited, to be part of the game September 19th. I appreciate Naomi Silver, Dan Mason, and the ballclub for their love and support over the years."

Join us for an evening of music and baseball as we celebrate Lou Gramm's achievements. Tickets for this game and all 6 remaining games are still available online at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-454-WING or by visiting the Innovative Field ticket office.

