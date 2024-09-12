Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight Thursday Night

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth-straight game in the third game of their six-game series Wednesday night, 6-2 in Indianapolis. 3B Brady House picked up three hits in the loss, the only multi-hit performance of the night for the Red Wings offense. LF Andrew Pinckney was responsible for the lone extra-base hit, his first Triple-A triple. On the mound, LHP Garvin Alston turned in 2.2 hitless innings of relief to hold the Indians at bay.

Indianapolis 3B Malcom Nuñez worked a full-count walk with one out in the bottom of the second inning after a quiet first. Following a strikeout, DH Joshua Palacios pulled a double down the right-field line to score Nuñez and give Indianapolis a 1-0 lead. The next batter, C Jason Delay, sliced a four-seamer into right-center for a base hit and plated Palacios to make things 2-0 after two innings of play.

After five quiet innings in a row, Palacios led off the bottom of the seventh with a line drive to shallow center field for a single. The former Red Wing later stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Delay. RF Matt Gorski worked a walk to put runners on the corners before 2B Ji Hwan Bae loaded the bases via an intentional walk. SS Liover Peguero smoked a ball up the middle that resulted in an infield single and scored Palacios to make it 3-0.

LF Andrew Pinckney recorded his first Triple-A triple to lead off the eighth inning with a line drive off the wall in center field. With one out, RF Stone Garrett drilled a slider back up the middle and off the pitcher for a base hit and brought Pinckney around to score and cut the lead to 3-1. 2B Trey Lipscomb roped a single to left field to put runners on first and second before 3B Brady House laced his second hit of the night into right field to score Garrett from second and trim the deficit to one.

Palacios tripled with two outs in the bottom half of the frame before Delay roped a base hit into center field and made the score 4-2 in Indianapolis' favor. Gorski reached on a fielder's choice to keep the inning alive and put two runners on for the Indians. Then, Bae recorded the third total triple of the night and cleared the bases to make it a 6-2 game.

The Red Wings faced a four-run deficit on the scoreboard heading into the top of the ninth. They went down in order and dropped their fifth in a row, by a score of 6-2.

RHP Ty Tice made his first start this season and for the second time in his Triple-A career. The right-hander turned in 2.0 innings with a strikeout while allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks. LHP Garvin Alston took over in the third and went 2.2 innings scoreless with two strikeouts and one walk allowed. RHP Michael Rucker entered in relief in the fifth and tossed 1.1, retiring all four batters he faced. RHP Amos Willingham turned 1.0 inning with one earned run allowed on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. RHP Jordan Weems then threw 1.0 inning with one earned and three total runs, three hits, and adding a strikeout.

Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 3B Brady House. Washington's first round pick in 2021 picked up three singles and an RBI, going 3-for-4 in the contest. This is his second three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since July 31 against Omaha.

Rochester is back at it in Indianapolis on Friday night, in game four of their six-game set. RHP Thaddeus Ward will take the ball for Rochester in what will be a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

