Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday Night

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - A pair of home runs and solid pitching led the Charlotte Knights to a 9-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night in game four of the seven-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights tied up the series at 2-2.

In the first inning, catcher Carlos Pérez continued his strong offensive season with a two-run home run, his 12th of the year and 45th overall in his Knights career. For the game, Perez finished with two hits, the home run and two RBI.

One inning later, first baseman Tim Elko homered in his second consecutive game. His three-run home run in the second inning was his eighth with the Knights this season. The Knights scored seven runs over the first two innings en route to a commanding victory over the Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Mason Adams started the game for the Knights and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits over four innings. In relief, RHP Dalton Roach and RHP Tyer Davis tossed two shutout innings each. Davis (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory for the Knights. RHP Josimar Cousin fanned the side in the ninth inning to close the door on the win.

The Knights will continue the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Friday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m.

