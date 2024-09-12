Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday Night
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - A pair of home runs and solid pitching led the Charlotte Knights to a 9-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night in game four of the seven-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights tied up the series at 2-2.
In the first inning, catcher Carlos Pérez continued his strong offensive season with a two-run home run, his 12th of the year and 45th overall in his Knights career. For the game, Perez finished with two hits, the home run and two RBI.
One inning later, first baseman Tim Elko homered in his second consecutive game. His three-run home run in the second inning was his eighth with the Knights this season. The Knights scored seven runs over the first two innings en route to a commanding victory over the Jumbo Shrimp.
RHP Mason Adams started the game for the Knights and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits over four innings. In relief, RHP Dalton Roach and RHP Tyer Davis tossed two shutout innings each. Davis (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory for the Knights. RHP Josimar Cousin fanned the side in the ninth inning to close the door on the win.
The Knights will continue the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Friday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 12, 2024
- Walk off Stings Bats in 5-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Home Runs by Baldwin, Martinez Not Enough to Back Hackenberg in 3-2 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Resilient Hens Show Grit in 7-1 Battle, Eye Redemption - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Sink the 'Shrimp 9-4 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Sulser Tosses 5.0 Shutout Frames as Indians Extend Win Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Roden Once Again Leads Bisons to Win in Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Warren's Strong Start, Rumfield's Blast Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Eerily Similar Feeling, Saints Give up Three-Run Homer in Eighth and Fall 8-7 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Stay Hot, Win Sixth Straight in 8-1 Victory over Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Bats Held in Check in Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rogers Strong Start Leads Tides To Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Shade Bulls, 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Continues to Struggle in 8-1 Loss on Thursday Night at Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Uno Mas Luces de Buffalo Take Take the Field Wednesday vs. RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- September 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings to Host Lou Gramm Night September 19 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Broadcaster Tyler Murray Named Radio Voice of the New York Knicks - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez Walks It off for the Clip Show - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds and Redbirds Postponed on Thursday - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 12 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: September 17-22 - Rochester Red Wings
- Reigning National Champion Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Team to Play Exhibition Game at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 25 - Nashville Sounds
- Omaha Drops Series Opener with 8-1 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Drop Second Straight with 9-2 Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.