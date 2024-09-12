SWB Game Notes - September 12

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-32, 65-71) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-28, 80-59)

Game 140 | Home Game 72 | PNC Field | Thursday, September 12, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Robinson Pina (1-3, 4.74) vs RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.32)

WARREN VS IRONPIGS- Will Warren will make his third start of the season tonight against the Iron Pigs. In both prior appearances he worked quality starts, but only got the win one time. On April 18, the Yankees #5 prospect pitched six scoreless frames in an effort to turn around a shaky start to the season. Then on July 6, Warren went six innings of one run ball while striking out a career high eleven batters. After allowing a home run to the leadoff batter, the righty sat down the next 13 batters he faced.

CAM'S CHANCE- Cam Eden made the most of an opportunity in the lineup with a home run, his first as a RailRider. Eden has been used as a pinch runner or defensive replacement in his previous five game appearances.

SPLITSIES- The RailRiders split their 11th doubleheader of the season, their third against Lehigh Valley They have split eight of them with a win and a loss. However, they have been swept three times, twice by Syracuse. Lehigh Valley participated in their eighth doubleheader of the summer yesterday.

THE LAST TIME IT HAPPENED- In the doubleheader yesterday, the RailRiders only played as the home team in the first contest. The second game was a makeup from a series at Coca Cola Park, so Lehigh Valley was the "home" team even though the game was away for them. Down by three in the seventh, the IronPigs tried to rally back but Ron Marinaccio squashed a potential walk-off attempt. The last time this happened for SWB was back on May 17, 2019 at Toledo. The RailRiders were the "home" team on the road in game two and took a 5-0 loss.

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 12 games left to play.

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After swiping one last night they totaled 219, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 3 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 261.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

POTEET PITCHED- Cody Poteet joined the RailRiders to continue his Major League rehab assignment in an effort to return to the New York Yankees. This was fifth start in rehab, second with SWB after making three solid appearances in Double-A Somerset. He worked his way up to 64 pitches. Poteet made four starts with the Yankees this season for a 2.14 ERA, recording three wins. The 30-year-old was placed on the Injured List on June 18 with a right tricep strain.

