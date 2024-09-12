Tides Shade Bulls, 2-1
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Hudson Haskin hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to snap a scoreless game to lead the Norfolk Tides past the Durham Bulls 2-1 before 8,075 fans at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Durham's Joe Rock (L, 6-8) and the Tides' (27-39) Trevor Rogers dueled across six shutout innings before Haskin put the Tides in front. Rock permitted a leadoff walk, then a scratch infield single before Haskin hit a low line drive double landing squarely on the left field line to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead.
In the Durham eighth, Curtis Mead hit a leadoff home run to slice the deficit to 2-1, but the Bulls (34-32) couldn't pull even despite putting runners at first and third with one out later in the frame. Alex Jackson fanned and Ronny Simon popped out to end the threat.
Rock fanned seven over his seven-inning start, permitting five hits and two walks. Rogers threw six scoreless framed with seven punchouts.
The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:35 PM ET. Jacob Lopez (4-7, 4.40) is expected to start against Brandon Young (5-3, 3.55).
