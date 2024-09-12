Omaha Drops Series Opener with 8-1 Loss to Toledo

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the series opener against the Toledo Mud Hens, falling 8-1 Tuesday at Werner Park.

While neither team scored in the first inning, Toledo got on the board quick off starting pitcher Chandler Champlain in the top of the second inning as a walk and two singles gave the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Toledo extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning as Champlain issued a two-out walk and Bligh Madris hit a two-run home run for the three-run lead.

The Chasers were held scoreless in the first seven innings of the game as they mustered just two hits into that span.

In the top of the sixth, Toledo grew its lead to 5-0 as Champlain allowed a leadoff single and two-out two-run homer to end his day. The right-hander struck out one over 5.2 innings before Austin Cox took over to work the final out of the sixth. A sacrifice fly produced another run of insurance for the Mud Hens in the seventh off Cox as Toledo's lead grew to 6-0.

After 1.1 innings from Cox, right-hander Eric Cerantola took over in the top of the eighth inning and walked three, while allowing a two-run homer as Toledo's large lead increased to 8-0.

The Chasers finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Drew Waters led off the inning with a double, then Nick Loftin followed with a walk that set up Tyler Gentry drive home Loftin on a fielder's choice where Waters was forced out, moving the score to 8-1.

Noah Murdock took over for Cerantola in the top of the ninth inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning, but Omaha could not produce any additional offense, held to the one run on three hits with the final five hitters of the night retired.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Mud Hens on Wednesday, September 11 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron will take the mound for Omaha.

