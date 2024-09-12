Sulser Tosses 5.0 Shutout Frames as Indians Extend Win Streak
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Beau Sulser tossed 5.0 shutout innings and Joshua Palacios finished a home run shy of the cycle as the Indianapolis Indians earned their fifth straight win and third against the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night at Victory Field, 6-2. Indy is now 15-1 in its last 16 games at the Vic.
The Indians (39-26, 72-66) took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Palacios' drove in Malcom Nuñez with a double for his first hit of the game. Jason Delay followed with an RBI single three pitches later for Palacios' first of three runs scored.
With an early lead, Sulser (W, 4-7) worked his first win with the Indians this season. He held Rochester (34-32, 72-67) hitless until the fourth inning, when Joey Meneses lined into a double play to strand consecutive one-out singles. The right-hander exited after the fifth with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
After Liover Peguero plated Palacios for an insurance run in the seventh inning, the Red Wings broke through with a pair in the top of the eighth. The Indians then responded with a two-out rally in the bottom half, sparked by a triple off the left-field wall by Palacios. Delay drove him in again on an RBI single, and Ji Hwan Bae followed two batters later with a triple of his own.
The two-triple inning was Indianapolis' first since Travis Swaggerty and Tucupita Marcano went back-to-back with three-baggers to lead off Game 1 of a doubleheader on April 6, 2023, at Louisville.
Ryder Ryan (S, 3) entered with two outs in the eighth inning as Indy's third arm out of the bullpen and fanned one over 1.1 perfect innings.
Delay followed Palacios' three hits with two of his own and a pair of RBI. Bae also drove in two while going 1-for-2 with a triple and three walks.
The Indians will look to clinch a series win on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field as they kick off Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke. RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-5, 5.47) will take the mound for Rochester while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
